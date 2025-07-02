Shams Charania Reveals One Question Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Ask Himself After Bucks Waived Damian Lillard

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Shams Charania sent shockwaves through the NBA community earlier today, reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving star guard Damian Lillard. The team has opted to stretch the remaining $113 million on his contract, paying him $22.5 million annually through 2029. Unsurprisingly, the move drew a reaction from the face of the franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was reportedly unhappy about not being consulted on such a major roster decision.

It’s not like the Bucks made this move without reason. After losing long-time center Brook Lopez — who had been in Milwaukee for seven seasons — to the Los Angeles Clippers, they had to respond smartly to get a big man. So, they essentially bought Lillard out and signed Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal with the newfound cap space.

Charania revealed Antetokounmpo’s dissatisfaction moments after dropping the Lillard bomb. This further fueled the Greek Freak’s trade rumors, which have been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason so far.

“I’m told Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to evaluate everything. The entire offseason,” Shams shared on NBA Today. “He took notice of this move today, no doubt. But sources tell me he will evaluate more than just one day.”

Bucks fans and front office alike must be relieved to hear that Antetokounmpo isn’t completely writing off the team despite expressing his displeasure. However, parting ways with Lillard seems to have ruffled more feathers than expected. Shams noted that Giannis will eventually have to ask himself whether he can win a second Larry O’Brien Trophy in Milwaukee, a question that could spark some uncomfortable conversations.

“At the end of the offseason, my understanding is Giannis Antetokounmpo will ask himself, he’ll look in the mirror, he’ll look around him, and ask the question, ‘Can I win a championship, a second championship, with this team as currently constructed?’” Shams said.

The answer to that question will then decide Antetokounmpo’s future. “The answer to that question faces and looms Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks, and Milwaukee,” the breaking news expert added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Giannis continues to hold the move against the team. One also has to wonder whether the Bucks will respond with another move to ease his concerns. They believed Turner would be enough, but so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case. That said, once Antetokounmpo has time to reflect, he might come to appreciate that Turner is a seasoned veteran who just played in the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers.

Still, at the end of the day, you never want to alienate the faces of your franchise. And so far, despite Giannis being open about his thoughts on the roster, the Bucks haven’t done much to help their case. The drama is unfolding fast, and things could get messy.