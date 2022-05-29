“Analysed over 2000 Tweets and conclusion is Shams Charania owns Adrian Wojnarowski”: NBA Redditor breaks down the comparison between two top reporters after Woj beat Shams by 2 minutes

Who among Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania is a better reporter is a question that has the weight of the LeBron-Jordan debate.

In sports media, everything is competitive. Be it the sideline reporters, be it pre-game or post-game shows, or the insiders who generally are responsible for most of the breaking news.

Whether it’s transfers, injury reports, or any other day-to-day activities, an insider has to know about everything going on about their particular sport and so has to work 24×7.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers spent $11,000 to watch Kobe Bryant’s penultimate home game”: When the Packers star honored former Lakers legend by sitting courtside in the Staples Center

There are two of the biggest names when it comes to NBA Insiders, one is the legend in the business – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the other is already making much more noise than anybody else at a young age – The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Although there have been countless discussions on whom among the two is better, there wasn’t any physical proof or data to show who really was it. But, now there is. Thanks to a Redditor who got to it after Woj beat Shams for a Lakers news recently.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Sham Charania’s comparison

The 28-year-old Charania began his sportswriting career at age 17 covering the Chicago Bulls for ChicagoNow, a subsidiary of the Chicago Tribune. In 2012, Charania began writing for RealGM and reporting small transactions around the league.

After catching the attention of Woj who was a 30-year veteran in 2016 and was working with Yahoo! Sports for 9 years. Both of them worked together for a year having a friendly rivalry before the 53-year-old left for ESPN.

A year later Shams did the same but joined The Athletic and Stadium. Since then, the duo of reporters has been in a race to be better than each other and hence be the best in the business.

Here’s the extraordinary report of how they have done.

Alright let’s go ahead and check in on NBA Reddit https://t.co/Zv3iBj6inj pic.twitter.com/ENgTukCGBs — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 29, 2022

But NBA is still Twitter splitting ways in determining who’s better among the two.

I look at Woj and Shams the way I looked at MJ and a young Kobe. Woj will always be the best imo but Shams is the impressive young talent that studied Woj and wouldn’t have been here without Woj (Shams must’ve soaked up so much game when starting at Yahoo with Woj). — HU (@mrhu03) May 29, 2022

Woj is a Celtics fan. Remember how the Lakers would never get AD? Woj said that with his chest. 🤣🤣 Unless Shams says it, don’t believe it. — Cee Dee SZN (@cobey3) May 28, 2022

imo they have different jobs. woj is doing TV hits and podcasts in a way that Shams just isn’t. two great runners – running different races. like comparing a capitol hill reporter to a prime time anchor. — Max Lockie (@staphwriter) May 29, 2022

Also read: “Shaq once pulled up in a $455,000 Rolls Royce with a Kobe Bryant Decal!”: When the Lakers legend brought out his custom Rolls for the Superbowl party