Shannon Sharpe Breaks Down Why Joel Embiid Didn’t Look Like His MVP Self In 76ers’ Opener

The 2025-2026 NBA season is underway, and the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a fast start. Philly edged out the Celtics 117-116 in their opener, and will be looking to go to 2-0 when they battle the Hornets this Saturday. Despite the win, Joel Embiid did not look very good.

The 2023 MVP had just 4 points off 9 shots. He only played 20 minutes, and instead watched as Tyrese Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecombe dropped 74 points as a duo. While the win is great, Sixers fans are most likely concerned at how beatend down Embiid looked.

And they aren’t the only ones who think that. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe did a segment on his latest Nightcap program about the 30-year-old center. Retired NBA star Joe Johnson set the stage by claiming that Embiid looked completely unlike himself in the opener.

“Embiid looks like he laboring. I know he went 1-9, but he don’t look explosive anymore,” stated Johnson. Honestly, Joe didn’t tell any lies. Sure, Embiid is coming off of yet another knee injury, but it might have been one too many.

That’s the stance Sharpe took on it as well. “Joe you know they can only go on your knees so many times, they can only go on your back so many times. And that’s a big man. Joe, you know getting up and down that court trying to play those minutes,” stated the former Denver Broncos Tight End.

It wasn’t all trash talk on Embiid though. Sharpe mentioned that the seven-time All-Star did look to be in good shape, but only because he went through rehab. He’s still not game-ready because he’s hardly had time to train.

“He rehabbed. You know to be in shape you got to train. Rehabbing just gets you back to where you were. Training takes you to the next level. He hasn’t been able to train. He’s been rehabbing.”

Perhaps Unc Shannon is on to something. We shouldn’t judge Embiid right away. He may need some time to get back into the swing of things. Will he be as dominant as he was in 2022 or 2023? Far from it. But can he still contribute and help the Sixers get Ws? Potentially.

Philly fans are hoping so. The squad didn’t even qualify for the Play-In tournament last year. And with the East being a little bit more unpredictable, they could shock experts by finishing in the Top 6.

But they’ll need their superstar center to do that. And after 1 game, he looks far from the person he used to be.