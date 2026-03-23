“Don’t Let Media Put a Wedge”: Paul Pierce Gives Jaylen Brown Important Advice Post Jayson Tatum’s Return

Jayson Tatum’s return after recovering from the Achilles injury has further fueled the fire within the Boston Celtics, who were already exceeding expectations as one of the best teams in the East without him. A five-time All-NBA player would, of course, propel any team’s stature as a championship contender. However, the reception of Tatum’s return hasn’t been positive from all quarters.

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The fact that Tatum returned so quickly from an Achilles injury is remarkable. The star forward, who got injured in May last year, made his long-awaited return against the Dallas Mavericks on March 6. Of course, he hasn’t quite been his pre-injury version, but it would be unrealistic to expect that.

However, he has still been quite effective. In eight games so far, Tatum has averaged 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds on 38.8% shooting from the field. Most importantly, the Celtics have continued with their winning ways, boasting a 5-3 record with him on the roster.

This performance from Tatum doesn’t seem to be enough for some. People such as Tracy McGrady believe Tatum has ruined the style of play Boston had before his return. “I don’t want to say it seems out of whack, but their shooting has gone down since he’s been here,” he said on the NBA on NBC’s recent broadcast.

“I’m sure there’s a lot mentally these guys are going through because of the insertion of JT,” added McGrady, whose comment could create a fissure in Boston. Celtics legend Paul Pierce is worried about that happening.

Tracy McGrady believes the Celtics haven’t played their same brand of basketball since Jayson Tatum has returned: “I don’t want to say it seems out of wack but their shooting has gone down since he’s been here. It’s really like ‘guys, what are we doing here? Are we running the… pic.twitter.com/8CufOgn7Fy — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 23, 2026



Of course, it isn’t easy to incorporate into the rotation a player who demands the ball as much as Tatum does with only a month remaining until the postseason. Also, Tatum isn’t returning at 100%, and he doesn’t need to be the alpha superstar that he was before the injury. Jaylen Brown, in Tatum’s absence, has proven that he is capable of leading this team as the primary option.

Pierce understands the dynamic of this team more than most people. He has adamantly professed his faith in Tatum and Brown as teammates plenty of times before, and did it once again, reacting to comments about Tatum’s negative impact on the team.

“Don’t let the media put a wedge in between what’s going on. The media has the power to have them talking about each other and saying things of this nature of ‘how’s the fit? Sacrificing and all this,'” Pierce said on No Fouls Given.

Paul Pierce doesn’t want Jaylen Brown to let the media drive a wedge between him and Jayson Tatum as Tatum works his way back: “Don’t let the media put a wedge in between what’s going on. The media has the power to have them talking about eachother and saying things of this… pic.twitter.com/HCi8yJw5Nz — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 23, 2026

The negative narrative surrounding Tatum and Brown would make more sense if the Celtics had never achieved success. The two proved they can win a championship together back in 2024. Pierce believes they are too good for people to doubt their ability to play next to each other.

“I would encourage Brown to just keep playing the way you’re playing. Tatum is so good of a player that he’ll figure it out. They both want to win. They both like each other, and nothing gets in the way of winning,” Pierce proclaimed.

These narratives, in fact, aren’t new for Tatum and Brown. And since the Celtics have 11 games left to make a statement heading into the playoffs, their main goal will surely be to prove the doubters wrong once and for all.