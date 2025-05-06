Shannon Sharpe Explains LeBron James’ Role in Elevating Anthony Edwards

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Many have been quick to crown Anthony Edwards the next face of the NBA since the 23-year-old led his Minnesota Timberwolves past LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards and James were also seen having a moment after the series ended, sparking even more debate as to who will take the torch from the four-time MVP when it’s all said and done.

Shannon Sharpe believes Edwards is a great choice to take the mantle, especially if Minnesota can make a run to the NBA Finals. The Hall of Fame tight end explained how spending time with the legends who came before him during the 2024 Paris Olympics also helped prepare Edwards to take on the role.

Tyrese Haliburton and Edwards were the young guns on the United States’ most recent gold medal team. The three-time All-Star got to learn from James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and many others. Considering Edwards’ MVP-level campaign this season, it’s clear he picked up some things from his time in Paris.

“I think the best thing to happen to Ant was going to the Olympics,” Sharpe said. “Being around KD, being around LeBron, being around Steph Curry … [Edwards] not gonna be as buttoned-up as LeBron and Steph, but you just gotta accept it for who he is. That’s who he is.”

Ant-Man has managed to transcend into the upper-echelon of NBA stars without fundamentally changing who he is as a person. Not only is he an electrifying scorer, but his infectious and fun-loving personality also makes Edwards a sensible pick as the next face of the league.

Edwards has also proven his determination and competitive drive throughout his short career, another important trait of a highly marketable talent. The All-NBA guard has already made it known how excited he is to face off against the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Anthony Edwards is ready to take on the Warriors

Plenty has changed for the Timberwolves over the last two seasons, but Edwards’ desire to face Steph and Draymond Green in the postseason isn’t one of them. Edwards made his desire known in a July 2023 interview, in which he also prioritized returning to the playoffs after a second-straight first-round defeat.

“Definitely going back to the playoffs,” Edwards said at the time. “And going further in the playoffs — I want to play the Warriors. I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.” When questioned for his reasoning, Edwards revealed his simple motive: “Because Draymond [Green] talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason.”

With the two teams poised to kick off their playoff matchup tonight, Edwards seems to have spoken his desires into existence. He probably wasn’t planning on Jimmy Butler being involved while making his bold comments. But if Edwards and his teammates are at their best, they could absolutely topple the veteran-laden Dubs in a seven-game series.