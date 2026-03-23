Shannon Sharpe Lists the Only Way Luka Doncic Can Carry the Lakers to the Championship

The Lakers are on a tear right now, forcing people to take them seriously for the first time all season. Luka Doncic has led the charge, somehow finding a way to further improve his already league-leading scoring average to 33.4 during L.A.’s current nine-game winning streak.

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The Lakers are currently the 3-seed, 2.5 games up on the chasing pack. And Luka has been phenomenal — just look at the 60 points he dropped on the Miami Heat a few nights ago for proof. Things are indeed looking good.

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, a huge Lakers fan, loves to say “Lakers in five,” whether the team is playing well or not. But on last night’s episode of Nightcap, he got serious about what this team’s ceiling is.

“I think they can beat everybody in the West,” said Sharpe. “I don’t really think they can beat San Antonio or OKC. But I’ve seen Luka take down OKC by himself. Him and Kyrie. I saw that. I saw that. So I know what Luka can do.”

Well, Doncic has tasted victory against OKC. Back in 2024, he and his Mavs knocked off top-seeded OKC 4-2 in the Western Conference semis. He forestalled a Thunder dynasty at the time and propelled himself to his first-ever NBA Finals.

Luka is playing better than he ever has before (and that’s saying something!). But the Thunder are also better than they were two years ago. That’s why Sharpe knows the Lakers will need more than just their Slovenian superstar to knock them off.

“The question is, he’s gonna need Austin, because Kyrie was able to have some big games,” added Sharpe. “He’s gonna need LeBron.”

Sharpe would be happy that the Lakers are showing that kind of synergy, of late. Their whole roster is balling right now. From Austin Reaves’ secondary scoring help to LeBron James hustling like he’s 25 years old again, Doncic has solid support on the offensive end.

Marcus Smart, meanwhile, has helped the defense improve, and Deandre Ayton has become a much more consistent force. Even trade deadline acquisition, Luke Kennard, has made his presence felt… He came to the party by hitting the game-winner against the Magic on Sunday.

People have been doubting the Lakers all season, and the only way that will change is if they make some noise in the playoffs. They’ve gone out in the first round the past two years, losing to the Nuggets and Wolves by a combined 8-2 scoreline. The Thunder, on the other hand, have been a juggernaut. And the Spurs have proven this year that they’re right there with them.

Every team wants to be playing its best basketball when the playoffs approach, and that’s just what the Lakers are doing. If they remain as the 3-seed in the West, they would get home-court advantage in the first round.

If the Lakers take care of business in the opening series, they’ll likely face the Spurs. And that’s when they can really start to earn some respect.

It’s easy to write the Lakers off because of their constant drama and their defensive deficiencies compared to other top teams. But when you have a player like Luka, who by any measure is one of the top four players in the world, you have a chance against everyone.

If the Lakers can stay healthy enough to give Luka some support, they’re a team that nobody will want to face.