Wearing a Luka Doncic Jersey, Rapper Cam’Ron Disses Anthony Edwards in Rap Song as a Response to Adidas Commercial

After suffering a gentleman’s sweep at the hands of Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Edwards made a huge statement in a manner typical to him. During an Adidas advertisement, he addressed his critics through a receipts reader and took a jab at rapper Cam’Ron who had called him an All-Star but refused to attach the “superstar” level. Claiming to gather his “receipts”, Edwards called Cam’Ron a “fu** buddy” while making a jumper.

The rapper responded with a hard-hitting diss track while donning a Doncic jersey. In the beginning, he called out Ant-Man for not reciprocating the love while also taking shots at the receipts reader in the Adidas Ad,

“The fu** wrong with Ant-man? Gave him his props, homie got love from me. New commercial, y’all ain’t got love for me? He shot a jumpshot and said ‘fu**buddy’. The receipt reader looking like your fu** buddy, and trust buddy, I ain’t gonna judge buddy, buddy sitting there gl**in’ you like a love hubby…”

Then, the smooth flow of the hip-hop artist directed Edwards’ attention to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving stomping all over him. He continued,

“Kyrie Irving with his sh**, don’t get crossed up. Shooters, pardon that’s just my own thoughts. Luka, ‘I send you home on your home-court, get on my Uber, I don’t what y’all thought’..”

Cam’Ron also ripped apart Adidas and claimed that they destroyed the careers of athletes who signed with them. He cited the examples of Derrick Rose, John Wall, and Tracy McGrady whose decline coincided with their Adidas deals. Thus, he feared a similar fate for Edwards. Naturally, the cold diss track drew a ton of reaction in the X comment section.

Fans appreciate Cam’Ron’s bars

There was a lot of love in the comment section for the performance. The rapper’s bars made a terrific impression and one of the fans wrote, “KILLA CAM!”.

KILLA CAM! — Amari’s Dad 🤎 (@JohnnyFranks918) June 3, 2024

Another fan mirrored the sentiment and commented, “Cam cooked!”

Meanwhile, a fan was impressed with the way the musician tore Edwards’ signature shoe partner to shreds, “Then adidas bars were tough ngl”.

Then adidas bars were tough ngl — x (@SLICK_GOT_YA) June 3, 2024

On the other hand, not everyone was impressed with the track and found it cringeworthy, “Yah as soon as I heard him start rapping I turned it off”.

Yah as soon as I heard him start rapping I turned it off 😭😭😭 — Big Walk (@walker_cherry2) June 3, 2024

At any rate, Cam’Ron arguably had a fitting response to one of the coldest players in the league. Not only did he showcase his silk-like flow but he also managed to make a deep impression through his lyrics. Let us see if the always-on-the-hunt Ant-Man has a response to the solid job by the rapper.