Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why Luka Dončić And Nikola Jokić Will Never Have A Body Like LeBron James

LeBron James’ unparalleled longevity isn’t just about skill, it’s about the body he was blessed with and the discipline he has to maintain it using his hobby of “biohacking.” As he continues to perform at an elite level into his 22nd season, he has surpassed numerous milestones, including becoming the first player to score over 50,000 combined points.

LeBron’s longevity isn’t the only extraordinary thing the NBA has witnessed in recent years. The revitalized dominance of European players, including the likes of Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić from the current lot, has been something to marvel at.

However, can they generate the same longevity that LeBron has? Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think so. On a recent episode of Nightcap, the NFL legend analyzed how long the European players will be able to continue at their pace. In his assessment, a longevity like LeBron’s isn’t guaranteed.

He said, “I think, the thing is, with Luka, you look at his body. He’s never going to have a body like LeBron James. He’s never going to have a body like Dwight Howard. Neither is Jokić. That’s not their genetic makeup. That’s not how they’re gonna be built.”

Sharpe’s remarks aren’t necessarily disparaging. We have never seen any European player with LeBron’s physique. To that point, we have only ever seen two players reach the longevity of James in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Vince Carter.

Despite that, what they’ve been able to do in the game is extraordinary. The success of Jokić and Luka is a result of their dedication to the game and how well they do in training sessions. Sharpe said that their commitment to the game isn’t questionable at all, especially after looking at how successful they are.

LeBron James’ health regimen

The Netflix series Starting 5 provided a great insight into the life of LeBron James as the media crew covered his routine for a season. Fans got to witness some of the things the Lakers superstar does to keep his body in shape after two decades of being in the league. His routine is a mix of intense mental concentration, willpower, wealth, and simply having incredible genes.

LeBron also debunked the myth that he spends a million dollars on his body per year. He said, “I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year. And, I kind of just chuckle.” The 40-year-old explained that it’s more about the time he puts in than the money, without revealing the actual figure.

He said, “We do cryotherapy, cold tub, hot tub, red light, hyperbaric chambers.” The most important thing, however, is sleep. LeBron said that having enough sleep, as frequently as one can, is the best way to recover and avoid being injured.

There are few players in the NBA who take their body’s upkeep as a second career. That’s the likely reason for LeBron’s durability and extended tenure in the league.