“ANT Had to Wake Up From His Nap”: Rudy Gobert Perfectly Described Timberwolves’ 121–100 Win Over Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a tough start to begin their road trip, suffering an overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls. However, Chris Finch’s boys have redeemed themselves with a back-to-back win over the Milwaukee Bucks and the Clippers. In the last game, Anthony Edwards found his footing in the 2nd half of the contest, contributing to the team’s win. Post-game, the 6ft 5” athletic guard’s teammate Rudy Gobert hilariously described Ant’s second-half performance.

The Clippers’ sensational defense managed to pester Anthony Edwards in the first two periods of the bout, going down 49-53. Having attempted nine shots, the combo guard only scored six points. As per reports, Chris Finch showed Ant some clips during the halftime break and explained how he could break down the defense.

Following his coach’s guidance, Edwards erupted for an incredible second-half performance, recording 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 55.6% shooting. While assessing the combo guard’s production, Rudy Gobert stated that his teammate merely “woke up from his nap”.

In particular, Anthony Edward’s third-quarter heroics were the biggest reason behind the Timberwolves. His 12-point performance led the Wolves to outscore Kawhi Leonard and Co. 40-19. A 24-point lead during the same period almost guaranteed the victory for the Minnesota side.

The team’s points leader once again proved that he can be a lethal offensive leader on the court even in front of a star-stacked team like the Clippers with their top-class defensive strategies. Leading the numbers in rebounds, Gobert has also emerged to be a perfect fit in the frontcourt giving a boost to the roster on and off the court.

Anthony Edwards revealed how Rudy Gobert motivated the team

Anthony Edwards’ 2nd half brilliance was not the only thing that sparked due to Chirs Finch’s guidance. Rudy Gobert also had a role in the same. Entering halftime, despite trailing by only four points, Gobert wasn’t satisfied with his side’s performance. The French big man believed that the Wolves needed a stern wake-up call. And according to Edwards, the 7ft 1” center didn’t shy away from cussing the team out.

After losing against the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves were dethroned from the #1 spot in the Western Conference. However, back-to-back wins have improved their record to 37-16, allowing them to regain the top-most position in the standings.

The 2024 All-Star duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been exceptionally well, combining for 48.5 points per game. However, the likes of Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and Mike Conley have also had valuable contributions, scoring 10+ points per game and fulfilling their roles.

Playing against the Portland Trail Blazers (twice), the Brooklyn Nets, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Memphis Grizzlies in their next six games, the Wolves should be able to emerge victorious in five. If they add these wins to their record before the month ends, the Wolves will have a good enough cushion behind the teams sitting right behind them.