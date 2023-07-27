“Doesn’t Have a Ring to Show”: Shaquille O’Neal Openly Approves Tracy McGrady Attacking James Harden’s Lack of Championships With HOF Teammates

James Harden has been in the news recently after submitting a trade request to the Philadelphia 76ers, for a move to Los Angeles Clippers. This has left many bewildered, including a few NBA legends. In fact, Tracy McGrady recently shared his opinion, blasting The Beard for his repeated requests. And, from the looks of his recent Instagram story, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal agrees.

The 2018 MVP has been on three teams in the last three seasons, playing for the Rockets, the Nets, and the 76ers. And now, with his recent trade request, he’s planning on making it a fourth. Something that is not sitting well with NBA players, fans, and legends alike.

Shaquille O’Neal agrees with Tracy McGrady and blasts James Harden for recent trade demand

Tracy McGrady recently put the spotlight on James Harden. The Beard has demanded a trade away from Philadelphia, and T-Mac is not pleased. He voiced his distaste for Harden’s behavior in a recent interview, questioning, how a player who has played with so many future Hall of Famers could do such a thing.

“James has probably played with more HOFERs than anybody in the league, and he doesn’t have a ring to show for it. I don’t know what he’s looking for!”

Harsh, but might be a fair criticism from the legend. Criticism that another legend, Shaquille O’Neal, seems to agree with. Big Diesel, who has played with his share of Hall of Famers, and has four rings to boot, shared McGrady’s comments on his Instagram story. And, while he is usually supportive of The Beard, this time around, things are different. ‘

Harden has his heart set on the Los Angeles Clippers, and being a Laker Legend, this move probably doesn’t sit well with Shaq. However, his loyalty to the Lakers is unlikely the reason behind his recent story. Given James’ recent history, O’Neal has probably had enough of this “journeyman” type attitude he is displaying.

Either way, the star guard already has one foot out the door. Despite his previous support, Shaq will just have to wait and see whether or not one of his favorite players will find success somewhere else in the league.

Shaq, who once praised Harden, has changed his stance when it comes to the 2018 MVP

Shaquille O’Neal used to be an avid supporter of James Harden, especially back in his Houston Rockets days. However, things have changed in recent times. Following his move to the Nets, Shaq criticized The Beard, asking him to “step up his game”. Unfortunately, things have only gone downhill from there, and recent news has probably only made things worse.

“In order to get respect from me and Chuck, you gotta take it to that next level!”

Harden’s move will surely shake things up in the NBA. And, even if he doesn’t like it, a part of Shaq will be hoping that the 10-time All-Star finds success, wherever he goes.