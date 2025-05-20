Shannon Sharpe Uses Real Estate Analogy to Educate Chad Johnson on Why Brock Purdy Deserves a $265M Contract

Brock Purdy’s days of splitting rent in a shared apartment are officially over. The Iowa State alum, who was once earning under $1 million per year on his four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal, is now set to live large. Thanks to the 49ers finally extending his contract, Purdy can now shop for the biggest house on the Bay Area market—because he just became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

San Francisco rewarded him with a five-year, $265 million extension that includes $181 million guaranteed. He’s now earning $53 million annually—elite money for a player many still argue isn’t an elite QB.

That criticism hasn’t sat well with everyone. Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe both defended the 49ers’ decision. Ocho admitted that while Purdy might not be in the same tier as Josh Allen or Joe Burrow, he still deserved the big payday. He praised Purdy’s journey from “Mr. Irrelevant” to Super Bowl starter, saying $53 million per year is a fair reward.

“That’s a good number for him. He deserved it, well deserved. I like Brock Purdy. I just didn’t view him as a tier 1 type QB. Had a superior supporting cast around him. How did he look once those pieces went away? It wasn’t as pretty.”

Shannon Sharpe took a different angle. He used a real estate analogy to explain why Purdy’s deal makes sense: it’s not always about how great a player is, but the value of the position he plays. Quarterbacks are the most important players on the field, and the market demands they get paid accordingly. Purdy has delivered results—two NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl trip in just three seasons. That résumé speaks for itself.

“Real Estate, what is it all about? It’s about location, location, location. In the NFL, it’s about position, position, position. He plays the premium position. So you’re like that house ain’t worth $40 million. Maybe, if it wasn’t in Bel Air. You’re right. But it’s in Bel Air. It’s absolutely worth $40 million, and if you want it, that’s what you’re gonna have to pay.”

Sharpe even argued that Purdy may have saved both Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch’s jobs after the failed Trey Lance experiment. In a system tailored to his strengths, Purdy has excelled—and now, he’s being paid to keep doing exactly that.

In just three seasons, Purdy has thrown for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions, with a career passer rating of 104.9. His performance has been consistently efficient, and the new contract is a reflection of both his production and positional value.

And Purdy won’t be the last to cash in after Year 3. His extension sets a precedent. With the NFL’s salary cap increasing and quarterback contracts trending upward, the league is entering a new financial era. Teams are realizing it’s smarter to pay their top QBs earlier—ideally after their third season—before the price goes up again.

Next in line? C.J. Stroud, the former No. 2 overall pick, is in line for a massive payday from the Texans if he continues on his trajectory. The Bears and Commanders will also likely look to lock down Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels after their sophomore campaigns. Bo Nix may have to wait a little longer due to the Broncos’ dead cap situation, but his time will come, too.

With the going rate expected to eclipse Dak Prescott’s $60 million mark, we’re entering a quarterback contract arms race. And Brock Purdy’s deal is just the beginning.