“Shaq created a hookah lounge in the studio”: Kenny Smith reveals the Lakers legend was terrible to work with during his initial days at TNT

Former NBA champion and TNT analyst Kenny Smith reveals Shaquille O’Neal was terrible during his initial days on Inside the NBA, divulging some bizarre incidents.

There are no two ways that Inside the NBA changed the rules for sports broadcasting. Starring Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal, the award-winning show never seizes to entertain us with their hilarious antics or discussions.

However, there is a very thin line between having fun and coming across as idiotic, and the TNT show treads that line beautifully. Nonetheless, having strong personalities like Shaq and Chuck on the show is no easy task, considering their habit of getting carried away or going overboard.

Having arrived a couple of years before Shaq, Barkley had understood the ropes well. While bringing The Big Diesel onboard was huge, it did come with its pain and aches.

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Kenny Smith divulged Shaq’s erratic and unprofessional ways during the initial days.

The Jet narrated how the producers provided Shaq with a hookah lounge, adding the Lakers legend was allowed with an entourage and would practice his DJ skills during live games.

“Shaq was terrible, honestly his first six months on the show”: Kenny Smith cites some hilarious incidents of the Diesel.

Shaq is one of the most prominent faces on television today, whether it’s his role as an analyst or numerous TVCs. Surprisingly, during his initial days on TNT, Shaq’s lack of experience was visible on the screen. The four-time champion failed to adhere to the code of conduct.

Smith, who has been on the longest on the show besides EJ, would have an intervention with Shaq that served as a turning point for the three-time Finals MVP.

“We the only show on television that listens, said the Rockets veteran.”

“Shaq didn’t listen at first until he realized we were listening. He was terrible honestly his first six months on the show. And two things happened that made him great. I went to him first and I was like, ‘Bro, the stories you say in the green room are bananas. The stuff you saying about Kobe (Bryant), and you gotta bring that. The other thing is like, this the first time in your life you ain’t the most dominant player, like, we might be better than you at this. So, just be you.”‘

Smith further revealed instances of Shaq doing Shaq-like things.

“He (Shaq) created a hookah lounge in the studio, and they let him do this. He was like, ‘I have to have my hookah.’ And then he’s got entourage. Now he’s not watching the game, literally DJ equipment, he’s practicing his DJ while the game is going on.”

Fortunately, Shaq would learn from his mistakes, changing his outlook. The former Lakers superstar adopted a new strategy bringing in the right amount of fun.

