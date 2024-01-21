Shaq Hand Size: How Big Are 7’1 Shaquille O’Neal’s Hands Compared to Other Giant NBA Superstars?

The hands that can bring down the rim itself are bound to generate curiosity. Shaquille O Neal’s immense physique helped him boss the NBA for a long time. The combination of his enormous hands and his Herculean frame explains his explosive dominance in the NBA. The big man wears size 22 shoes, which constitute some of the biggest shoes in NBA history. The results are even more startling if we delve into the measurements of Shaq’s hands. As per some estimates, his hand length is 10.25 inches and his hand width is 12 inches.

Advertisement

For the sake of comparison, an average US male’s hand length is 7.6 inches with a width of 3.5 inches. Therefore, when Shaq’s hands are placed beside an average man’s hand, the size difference puts things into perspective. Considering the Diesel’s immense hands, everyday objects look like their miniature versions when the big fella’s holding them. While a huge chunk of the population needs two hands to hold the same thing, Shaq needs only one.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewPetcash/status/1566429364450910215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The big fella makes a full-sized basketball look like a youth-level basketball. A one-litre water bottle can look like a 250 ml one in the four-time NBA Champion’s grip. Since the NBA is an assortment of individuals with such unique athleticism and body size, how do Shaq’s hands compare to other big dudes?



Shaquille O’Neal’s hands are some of the biggest in NBA history

If we consider the hand sizes of big men in the history of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers legend comes second on the list. Only Boban Marjanovic has bigger hands with a length of 10.75 inches and a width of an astounding 12 inches. Among current superstars, standing at 7 feet, Antetokounmpo has a similar hand width as Shaq at 12 inches, while his length is 9.85 inches.

These hands make up three of the biggest hand sizes recorded in NBA history. Then there is the case of MJ, who stands above the rest because he isn’t a seven-footer. For a 6’6” athlete, his hand length of 9.75 inches and width of 11.375 inches, is way too large compared to his frame.

During a 1996 interview with Chicago Turbine journalist Gene Siskel, MJ highlighted how his hands make the game easier for him. He told Siskel that since he has large hands, the distance between the index finger and thumb is huge. It makes it easier to grip the ball and exert great control over it compared to an average NBA player. MJ found having this grip akin to “a paintbrush”, an instrument that can be gripped easily. Jordan also mentioned the hand size of another iconic hooper and his idol, Julius Erving. Erving has a hand length of 9.5 inches and a width of 11.75 inches, which aided him in his big-time jams and crisp under-the-rim finishes.

“If you ever noticed, Dr J’s[Julius Erving] hand, his thumb is so far away from this[index] finger which gives him a better grip and wider span. He can pick a ball off the dribble and do anything that he wants to do with it,” explained Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

Whether it be Shaq, Dr. J, or MJ, it is clear that having “abnormally” large hands provides a significant advantage. It makes gripping the ball easier and the defender can’t dislodge the ball easily. When you couple these hand sizes with sheer athleticism in the case of Jordan and Erving, some of their incredible layups and dunks can be better understood. For Shaq, having incredible hands and quick feet with his body type made him an impossible cover.