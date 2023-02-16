WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Snaps a Broom With His Bare Hands

Shaquille O’Neal was known for being a dominant athlete. The man was an unstoppable force who ran through several opponents in his 19-year NBA career.

With his great physical strength and incredible skill, Shaq won it all. Four NBA Championships, three Finals MVPs, and a regular season MVP. There can be no denying his greatness.

Even post-retirement, he continues to perform incredible feats. Like, when he broke a broom over his head with just his bare hands.

Shaquille O’Neal is so strong, he can break a broom with his bare hands

Throughout his career, Shaquille O’Neal has performed incredible acts. Acts that showcased his otherworldly strength. From breaking backboards to pulling an entire basket down to the ground, Shaq was a menace.

However, all of it means nothing in the face of what he did on the set of Inside the NBA. The Big Aristotle took a broom in his hands, lifted it over his head and then proceeded to snap it in half. Talk about amazing!

The guy truly is a freak of nature. After all, he stands at 7’1″, weighs around 325 pounds and has hands that, as seen, can break a sturdy broom in half with just a little pressure. In this particular case, the Big Aristotle was celebrating the Lakers sweeping Chuck’s Portland Trailblazers in the 2020 Playoffs.

That being said, a broom really is nothing. After all, the big fella once ripped a urinal out of a wall in a fit of rage.

Shaq ripped five urinals off a wall after losing in the Playoffs

Back in 1999, the Shaquille O’Neal-led Lakers were confident that they could go all the way. However, the San Antonio Spurs knocked them out in the Western Conference Finals, leaving Shaq infuriated. So, what did he do? He ripped five urinals off a wall to vent out his frustration.

Pity the fool who dared cross his path on that day. Luckily for the rest of the world, Shaq was able to win a chip the following year and two consecutive years after that. Lord knows what would have happened if he didn’t.

