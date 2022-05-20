“Shaq has to bicep curl Charles Barkley to make it count, not Reggie Miller!”: NBA Twitter hilariously goes off on Lakers legend using Pacers sharpshooter in his workout

Shaq picked up Reggie Miller with ease and curled him for his workout but NBA Twitter wants to see him take it a step further.

In 2022, Shaq and Reggie Miller have a pretty famous thing in common and that’s that they are both part of the sports media world. The Los Angeles Lakers legend is an analyst on the set of ‘Inside the NBA’ on NBAonTNT while Spike Lee’s worst nightmare has ascended into an upper echelon of color commentators alongside Kevin Harlen.

However, many may not remember that Miller and his Indiana Pacers were the first team to usher in the early 2000s dominance seen from the purple and gold.

After years of being sullied by the likes of the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks, the Pacers finally conquered the Eastern Conference in the 2000 Playoffs and reached the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately for Reggie, his big break coincided with Kobe Bryant and Shaq becoming fully actualized versions of themselves at that age. The Lakers beat the Pacers in 6 games and won their first of 3 straight chips.

Shaq curls Reggie Miller like it’s nothing.

Fast-forward 22 years and it looks like there’s no hard feelings between the 2000 Finals MVP and one of the greatest shooters of all time. In a video that’s hit social media recently, both the legends are seen working out together in the gym.

The agenda behind the video however, is for Shaq to not only pick Reggie Miller up, but to curl him as well. Despite Miller being 6’7, ‘The Big Aristotle’ had absolutely no problem curling him for multiple reps.

NBA Twitter loved this interaction between the two but had a few suggestions for the Lakers legend. One fan pointed out that the real challenge would be to pick up and curl his NBAonTNT co-analyst, Charles Barkley. Only then would his strength be legit.

Gotta curl Chuck (once) or it doesn’t count… — Brian McCarthy (@BmackJazz) May 20, 2022

Shaq would get a hernia if he tried curling Chuck 😂 — Ray Dunning (@suga_ray_nathan) May 20, 2022

Well, picking up a man who was nicknamed the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ in his prime no less, is a Herculean task but if anybody from the NBA sphere was up for it, it most certainly would be Shaquille O’Neal.