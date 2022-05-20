Basketball

“Shaq has to bicep curl Charles Barkley to make it count, not Reggie Miller!”: NBA Twitter hilariously goes off on Lakers legend using Pacers sharpshooter in his workout

“Shaq has to bicep curl Charles Barkley to make it count, not Reggie Miller!”: NBA Twitter hilariously goes off on Lakers legend using Pacers sharpshooter in his workout
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Valorant NA Challengers Group Stage Week 2 Schedule
Next Article
"Larry Bird would rip your heart out, I'm not seeing that in Luka Doncic": Skip Bayless rips Mavericks star after deflating game 1 performance vs. Warriors
NBA Latest Post
Luka Doncic
“Larry Bird would rip your heart out, I’m not seeing that in Luka Doncic”: Skip Bayless rips Mavericks star after deflating game 1 performance vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic is proving he’s one of the best NBA players currently, but Skip Bayless…