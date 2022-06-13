“Shaq would have laid Stephen Curry’s little A** out. Period!”: Lakers legend boldly declares how him and Kobe Bryant would demolish the current Warriors team

Shaq as an analyst often always makes rather controversial opinions. This time, he says his Lakers would have demolished Curry’s Warriors.

As an analyst, your job is to view a take from all angles and make the right assessment. At least, according to your interpretation. So naturally, you will try to compare your biased view and see if it lines up well with the original take.

Shaq is among the NBA’s most well-received analysts. More than that, his takes have value because of the entertainment factor he provides in the studio.

And more often than not, he thinks he is right. He believes that his side, the 1999-02 Lakers side is the best ever. So naturally, when people compare this current Warriors side to the Lakers, he gets his elbows out.

And according to Shaq, the current Warriors team led by Stephen Curry would simply crumble and the tandem of him and Kobe Bryant would crush the team.

SHAQ on his Lakers team beating the Warriors teams: “We would’ve let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would have laid his little a— out a couple of times. Period.” (via @FrankCaliendo) pic.twitter.com/rtiv2WTFiD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 13, 2022

Shaq would have laid Stephen Curry’s little A** out!

As many times has Shaquille O’Neal said that Stephen Curry is his favorite player, he didn’t hold back when he compared the Warriors team to his side.

As per Shaq’s own words, “We would’ve let Stephen Curry drive to the basket and I would have laid his little a— out a couple of times. Period.”

Sounds a little brutal if you ask us. Although both sides present a compelling argument, we are not entirely sure which team would prevail.

Although it is certainly a kind of game that would draw maximum attention. Perhaps we can run simulations to find out which is the better side. Or better yet, we can also fire up 2K and find out!

