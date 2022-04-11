Basketball

“Would Stephen Curry be a factor in the playoffs? Come on Shaq!”: Klay Thompson talks up his teammate after Shaquille O’Neal and the TNT crew question his impact during the playoffs

"Would Stephen Curry be a factor in the playoffs? Come on Shaq!": Klay Thompson talks up his teammate after Shaquille O'Neal and the TNT crew question his impact during the playoffs
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Blake Griffin, and who?": Austin Reaves joins an elite list of NBA rookies
Next Article
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was coaching the Clippers so now I’m pissed”: When Shaq dropped 61 points on his 28th birthday in a Lakers victory
NBA Latest Post
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was coaching the Clippers so now I’m pissed”: When Shaq dropped 61 points on his 28th birthday in a Lakers victory
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was coaching the Clippers so now I’m pissed”: When Shaq dropped 61 points on his 28th birthday in a Lakers victory

Shaq saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar coaching up the Clippers big-men and knew he had to go…