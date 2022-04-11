“Would Stephen Curry be a factor in the playoffs? Come on Shaq!”: Klay Thompson talks up his teammate after Shaquille O’Neal and the TNT crew question his impact during the playoffs

Warriors’ Klay Thompson steps up for his Splash Brother Stephen Curry, calls him one of the greatest Point Guards of all-time

The Golden State Warriors ended their regular season on a 5-game win streak. This was the kind of the finish the Warriors were looking for, to set their temperament right, and head into the playoffs with a better mindset.

The Warriors got Jordan Poole to step up right when they needed him to. In Stephen Curry‘s absence, Poole took over as the primary point guard and hasn’t disappointed with his performances. Klay Thompson found his stroke as of late, averaging 34.5 points in the month of April. Draymond Green has found his pre-injury form, and that has really boosted the Dubs.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson records 3 consecutive 30+ point games for the first time in his career!”: Warriors’ star drops season-high 41 points against the Pelicans, averages 20 after 2 years of injuries

Stephen Curry has missed the last 12 games of the season with his sprained left leg, and is set to be re-evaluated tomorrow. After the game, Klay was interviewed by the TNT crew.

Klay Thompson is perplexed by the stupidity of Shaq’s question

After the game, Klay Thompson stayed behind to talk to the Inside the NBA crew. He started his conversation with Ernie, who congratulated him for his career-best streak of 30+ point games. Next up was Shaquille O’Neal, who asked a question that well, left Klay perplexed for sure. Shaq talked about how Steph, Dray, and Klay have just played 11 minutes together this season. He went on to ask Klay if Steph’s availability in the playoff is going to be a factor.

Thompson replied and said, “Oh man, a factor? That’s an understatement Shaq. I mean, he’s one of the greatest to ever play the point guard position and without him, our hopes for where we want to go aren’t the same, obviously. He’s the engine that makes us go.”

“It was one of those nights where the ball was just flicking off my wrist with ease.”@KlayThompson joined the Inside crew after a huge night in NOLA. pic.twitter.com/MwU3byTa2o — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry, in his worst shooting season, shot better than Ray Allen in his best season!”: Warriors’ superstar leads the NBA in 3-pointers made yet again with 285 triples in 64 games

Hopefully, Steph’s re-evaluation tomorrow shows everything is okay, and Steph can show Shaq the kind of impact he can have.