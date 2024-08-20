Shaquille O’Neal Bags $471,000 after Selling Texas Mansion for $1.7 Million

Shaquille O’Neal is known for buying and selling lavish mansions around the country. As a prominent real estate investor, Shaq knows the business of getting a good return on his investments. And sometimes those returns can come quickly. Shaq sold his Carrolton Mansion in Texas just a month after its listing.

The Mansion, which O’Neal purchased in 2022, was listed at $1,695,000.

The 5,200 square feet mansion was built in 2005 and is nestled in the verdure of Carrolton at the edge of Dallas. It is located inside Prestonwood, a posh gated community in Dallas. It offers five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and two massive attics.

The high ceilings, fireplaces, and large windows give the mansion a royal look. The specs ensure that the insides of the mansion receive a lot of sunlight.

But perhaps, the biggest catch of the dwelling is its kitchen. The kitchen houses a six-burner Wolf range while also providing a large island with seating.

The eye-catching granite countertops in the kitchen area shine brilliantly, making it a great avenue for both cooking and eating. Meanwhile, the main bathroom comes with a spa-like setting, and its huge area is complemented by oval-shaped windows. Apart from that, the backyard of the mansion is graced by a saltwater pool, which is accompanied by a spa and an alluring waterfall.

Shaq purchased this property two years ago at the price of $1,224,000. The final amount of its selling price is yet to be disclosed. But O’Neal was able to muster a profit of at least $471,000, considering that the property was originally listed at $1,695,000.

This is probably why the big fella loves buying properties around Dallas.

Shaquille O’Neal reportedly has a property in Rockwell County as well

The trust that helped O’Neal acquire the Carrolton mansion might have aided him to land a massive property in Rockwell County, which is a few minutes away from Dallas. This Rockwell County mansion is reportedly 4,670 square feet and is located within the Ridge Lakes area. It has been crafted in the contemporary Mediterranean style, exuding the feel of coastal Europe.

The builders have used stucco and stones to give an artistic touch to the property. The mansion built in 2017 contains a 500-square foot pool-house alongside a seawater pool to complement the Mediterranean style of architecture. As per some reports, the mansion was bought in the range of $1.7 – $2.3 million in April.

However, it is still not clear if Shaq is the actual owner of the property. The agents who bought it are yet to clarify if O’Neal indeed completed the purchase. But there is a high likelihood that Shaq owns it considering his recent visits to Rockwell County.