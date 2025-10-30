Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Peyton Manning and Eli to a Race After Kenny Smith’s Brutal Roast

ESPN has really stepped up its out-of-the-box sports coverage in recent years. The ManningCast has been around since 2021 to provide an alternative to the typical Monday Night Football experience, and as of the start of this NBA season, Inside the NBA has finally migrated over from TNT.

Advertisement

Peyton and Eli Manning have a great mix of deep analytical insight and good-natured brotherly roasting. Inside the NBA has always had the same vibe, with an emphasis on the roasting.

Now that they’re on the same network, the floodgates are open for some collaborations between two of the best sports shows going. Last night was a perfect example, as it was announced that Charles Barkley would be joining the ManningCast for this Monday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and his Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, it couldn’t be that straightforward, so Peyton and Eli did a bit where Kenny Smith caught some strays during a fake commercial break. Ernie Johnson was taken aback, saying, “Man, you caught a few right there, Jet,” prompting Kenny to say that the Mannings would be nothing without their dad Archie.

Shaq and Chuck both groaned at Kenny’s comeback, with the Big Diesel saying, “That’s all you can come up with? You’re making us look bad.”

When Kenny’s backed into a corner, he loves to challenge people to a race to the big board. Peyton and Eli weren’t exactly known for their mobility during their playing days, so that’s exactly what he did here. “Listen, we can race any day,” he said, and he then went on to attack Giants legend Eli’s New York bona fides by saying, “I’ll bet neither one of the Mannings ever been on a subway.”

Barkley had the line of the night when he responded, “Why? ‘Cause they wanna live, that’s why.”

As Inside the NBA went to commercial, Shaq decided to switch sides and come to Kenny’s aid. “Oh no, you know what? Kenny, I got this. May 19th, me and Kenny versus the Manning boys. Running to the board, flag football.”

“Whatever you want,” a newly confident Kenny added. “We can do a whole series.”

Barkley didn’t want to jeopardize his upcoming ManningCast appearance, so he said to nobody’s surprise that he was taking Peyton and Eli’s side.

It would be difficult to handicap a Mannings versus Shaq and Kenny battle, but one thing is for sure — the people would love to see it. Both Peyton and Eli averaged less than two yards per rush during their otherwise illustrious careers, and it’s doubtful they gained any speed since retiring. On the other hand, seeing Shaq try to cover someone in flag football would probably go just as poorly.

Whatever happens, it’s great for the fans that Inside the NBA and the ManningCast are under the same roof now. Here’s to hoping that this friendly rivalry grows as the season continues.