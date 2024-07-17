Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Old Footage of Teammate’s Iconic Shot In A 2002 WCF Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have many historic moments to their name, so many that it’s hard to keep track. But from time to time Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal keeps reminding social media of his team’s exploits, and he recently shared a clip from Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals to do just that.

Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals saw O’Neal’s Lakers take on Jason Kidd’s Sacramento Kings. The Kings had a 2-1 advantage in the series and if it wasn’t for a Robert Horry buzzer-beater from beyond the 3-point land, history would have been wildly different. Hence, Shaq recently posted Horry’s shot on his Instagram story, paying homage to the event that rescued their hopes of winning a three-peat.

The iconic shot took place in the final 11 seconds of the game [Game 4 of 2002 WCF]. The Kings were up 2 points and the Lakers only had one chance to either tie or take the lead in the game. But after Kobe Bryant failed to make his floater and O’Neal missed the tip-in, Vlade Divac slapped the ball outside the paint and for a painful second, the game looked as if it was over.

But miraculously, Horry positioned himself correctly outside the 3-point line to collect the ball, and he rose for the shot with 2 seconds left in the game. The shot went in and the Lakers didn’t look back after that. Despite regrouping themselves after the series got tied at 2 a piece, the Lakers needed big games from their stars to take care of the Kings in 7 games. Shaq led the Lakers statistically that series posting 30.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks. Meanwhile, Horry also stepped up his production during the series and averaged 11.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 7 appearances.

Robert Horry lived for the clutch

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry made a career with hitting game-winning shots, especially in the playoffs with the Houston Rockets, Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. Horry won two rings with the Houston Rockets first, the same team that drafted him 11th overall in 1992. In fact, even as a rookie, ‘Big Shot Rob’ was showing off his penchant for making game-winning shots when it mattered the most.

In Game 7 of the 1993 Western Conference Semifinals against the Seattle SuperSonics, Horry nailed a clutch jumper with 33 seconds left in regulation to put the Rockets up 93–91. The Rockets, however, lost in overtime, but the world took notice of Horry’s ability to stay ice-cold even in the most stressful of times.

His second stint in the championship came during his time with the Lakers [1997-2003]. Horry, also considered one of the luckiest players in NBA history was traded to the Lakers from the Suns after his falling out with Danny Ainge. Even though he was undoubtedly lucky, Horry had the game and always knew when to step up. For this very reason, Magic Johnson, the greatest Laker of all time, crowned Horry as one of the most clutch players in the league’s history and he showed why he is the best on the night of May 26, 2002.