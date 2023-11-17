Shaquille O’Neal Once Hilariously Trolled Charles Barkley with Photoshopped Kim Kardashian ‘Break the Internet’ Cover Photo

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have entertained the NBA community for years with their seamless chemistry and hilarious banter. That trend of going back and forth with each other gave viewers an iconic Barkley image back in 2014. Shaq posted a ridiculous photoshopped image of a Paper magazine cover on Instagram that originally featured the reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

The Winter 2014 issue of the magazine featured Kardashian on the cover, wearing a black dress with her back completely exposed. Another version of the cover saw her wearing the same dress while holding an uncorked champagne bottle that was poured into a wine glass resting on her back.

The image was an attempt by the star to “break the internet”, as the hashtag of the cover boldly proclaimed. Meanwhile, Shaq’s version featured an indecent Charles Barkley edit of the first version of the cover, where Kim had her back exposed. The former Philadelphia 76ers star was seen wearing a similar black dress and also had his back exposed in the very same posture as the reality TV star.

The edited image was created on the backdrop of the original cover featuring Kim Kardashian. Additionally, it also came with a “Break The Internet” caption from Shaquille O’Neal. While Kim Kardashian may have, all those years ago, attempted to break the internet, the absolutely wild image posted by Shaq also appeared to have done just that.

O’Neal was quick to come up with the edit as he posted the image merely weeks after the original version featuring Kim came up. While it is unclear how Chuck himself responded to the edit, he appeared quite happy and boisterous in the picture itself.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley might have the best friendship in the NBA world

O’Neal and Chuck have continued to be close ever since their playing days. The two were friends during their playing days as well and have since become one of the funniest duos to watch on TV.

While a majority of Shaq’s jokes about his friends tend to revolve around him being overweight, Chuck also rarely seems to back down. The image above, in some ways, might have taken it a bit too far.

However, Chuck, with his iconic sense of humor, has never seemed to lose his calm against Shaq. One can expect that he had a similar approach towards the edited image, and dismissed it as yet another joke, instead of being offended by it. That of course, is only one of the plethora of times the two have trolled each other, with ridiculous results.