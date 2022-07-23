“1,524 3-pointers?! Stephen Curry is elite”: Buddy Hield showers love to GSW’s 2X MVP for knocking down the most 3-pointers since 2017

Stephen Curry has knocked down the most three-pointers (1,524) since 2017 followed by James Harden (1,473) and Buddy Hield (1,417).

When we talk about the game’s greatest shooter, Stephen Curry is the one name that is unanimously brought up in that conversation. As if it was there were any doubts before, the GSW guard broke the all-time three-point record and became the only man in league history to surpass the 3,000 3PM mark to establish himself as the best marksman in league history.

Now, since setting foot in the NBA back in 2009, Steph has knocked down 3,117 3-pointers. However, since 2017, the 2-time MVP has managed to knock down 1,524 3-pointers.

Keep in mind that Steph sat out for nearly the entirety of the 2019-2020 season, despite which he’s had the most 3-pointers in the past 5 years.

Most 3-pointers since 2017: 1,524 — Stephen Curry

1,473 — James Harden

1,417 — Buddy Hield Elite shooting. pic.twitter.com/mVqzfczUep — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 22, 2022

Buddy Hield and NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry knocks down the most three-pointers since 2017

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, Buddy Hield, who himself is #3 on this list, showed his appreciation to Steph.

30 Elite still working tho🤞🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) July 22, 2022

NBA Twitter also reacted to this wild Curry stat.

reminder steph missed pretty much a whole year and is still first — Zac (@ZacCurry_30) July 22, 2022

Curry has played 331 games since 2017

Harden has played 408 games since 2017

Hield has played 468 games since 2017 Just to put in context — Dr Force (@ElForce02) July 22, 2022

I got curious:

Curry – 41.2% from 3

Hield – 39.8% Harden – 35.7% Shot. Chucker. https://t.co/Q0nLA7PpIp — Secretary of Defense (@EatonFanClub) July 23, 2022

One is the gold standard the other are examples of Curry changing the game forever — Elij Warner (@ElijWarner824) July 22, 2022

Buddy Hield should also be appreciated for being 3rd on this list, who we know is only going to get better with time.

However, this stat displays just how insane Steph has been with his usage of the 3-point line. And we know for a fact, that the reigning FMVP won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

