Basketball

“1,524 3-pointers?! Stephen Curry is elite”: Buddy Hield showers love to GSW’s 2X MVP for knocking down the most 3-pointers since 2017

“1,524 3-pointers?! Stephen Curry is elite”: Buddy Hield showers love to GSW’s 2X MVP for knocking down the most 3-pointers since 2017
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
NBA Twitter reacts to 2021-22 LeBron James facing the adversity that 6'2" Stephen Curry has been facing all his career
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“1,524 3-pointers?! Stephen Curry is elite”: Buddy Hield showers love to GSW’s 2X MVP for knocking down the most 3-pointers since 2017
“1,524 3-pointers?! Stephen Curry is elite”: Buddy Hield showers love to GSW’s 2X MVP for knocking down the most 3-pointers since 2017

Stephen Curry has knocked down the most three-pointers (1,524) since 2017 followed by James Harden…