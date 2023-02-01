“They Don’t Understand the Russell Westbrook Math”: NBA Reddit Points out Lakers Star’s Incredible Proficiency at Finding Centers

Jan 31, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has been an offensive threat for the duration of his entire career. His vision and ability to find the Big Men on his team in and around the paint might just be his superlative skill.

Contrary to more recent and popular belief, Westbrook has been exemplary on the offensive end for most of his career. Apart from being a consistently elite scorer for the last ten years, barring last season, he has also been instrumental in assisting his teammates by dishing dimes and finding them in convenient offensive positions.

His vision and foresight have guided him in finding his shooters and scorers on the floor throughout his career. But perhaps, his best moments as a playmaker aren’t his ability to find his shooters and scorers.

It’s his aptitude to find the Big Men on his team whose offensive traits are best utilized around the paint.

Russell Westbrook math: How the guard is adept at finding his centers!

The latter half of his career has borne witness to Brodie asserting himself as the Triple Double King. The former NBA MVP has cemented himself as the player with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

A pivotal aspect of attaining a triple-double is the assists, for which the 34-year-old holds incredible prowess. It was recently revealed, however, that out of his impeccable ability to assist his teammates, his centers benefit the most.

As it turns out, Centers that have shared the floor with Westbrook score at a higher effective field goal percentage (efg) by 9-10%. When including the probability of turnover, the nine-time NBA All-Star’s paint passes should be 56-57 %, with efg being 75% and a 25% turnover rate on assists.

An impeccable eye for a bucket.

Furthermore, this was best displayed during his term with the Washington Wizards from 2020-2021, where his centers at the time, Robin Lopez, Alex Len, and Daniel Gafford, thrived under him. The trio combined for 25-28 points per game or 48 minutes.

On the Lakers, he now has Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant, and Wenyen Gabriel, who have flourished with Westbrook’s savvy.

Bryant’s statistics, for one, indicate that he shoots 75% effective field goals with Westbrook on, as compared to 64% when he’s off. Still, debating why he’s such a colossal force for a contending franchise? Well, have a gander again.

Westbrook saunters into the Top-10 Assists list.

In their pursuit of a playoff spot, the Lakers are simultaneously synergizing and playing cohesively. Rui Hachimura’s addition has certainly been an invigorating sight for the Laker faithful.

Despite recent officiating, the Lakers might attain their objective after all. The Purple and Gold were successful at Madison Square Garden when they toppled the New York Knicks at home last night in a thrilling overtime encounter.

Prior to their game, the Lakers had made a stop at the Barclays Center the night before against the Knicks’ counterparts, the Brooklyn Nets. Although they lost, Brodie broke a record.

The fixture saw Westbrook cross Gary Payton to cement himself in the history books as a distinctive playmaker of his time. There seems to be no slowing down the former NBA MVP at this rate.

Make no mistake, Russell Westbrook is on the prowl to break more records.

