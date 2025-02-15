Shaquille O’Neal Puts $100,000 on the Line, Bets on His Squad to Win 2025 All-Star Game on Sunday

Shaquille O’Neal is ten toes down for the upcoming All-Star games. Just to show how committed he is, the big fella has put $100k on the line on a bet with his trusted favorite Effortless Motors. Shaq has picked his team called ‘Shaq’s OGs’ for the contest.

The condition is that if Shaq’s team wins, he will get $100k worth of customization done to his truck, which will be on the house. On the flip side, if The OGs lose, Shaq will pay $100k to Effortless Motors.

The NBA legend has availed the services of Effortless Motors several times in the recent past. He is fond of the work they do and this bet will also be a great opportunity to promote their brand online.

In a video posted on Instagram, Effortless Motors announced the condition of their bet. “I don’t know if we can afford it, I’ll be 100% honest, but if Shaq’s team wins the NBA All-Star this All-Star Weekend, a $100k worth of custom coming to this truck is on Effortless Motors,” a spokesperson from Effortless Motors said.

Shaq seems very confident that his team consisting of veterans and legends of the game will get him the dub. Each member of the winning team will get a prize money of $125k. In case they lose, then the NBA legend will have to pay a hefty price. Looking at the star power and talent on his team, it’s understandable why he feels so confident of his chances.

Can Shaquille O’Neal’s team win?

After years of lackluster shows during the All-Star games, Adam Silver and the NBA have come up with a new format. This year, the 24 All-Stars have been divided into three teams. The GMs of those teams are Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith. The fourth team in this tournament-style All-Star exhibition will be the winner of the Rising Stars game.

Shaq’s team, as the name suggests, consists of the biggest names in the business. The big fella has gone with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, and Kyrie Irving.

Kenny Smith has picked young stars on his team as he wants to put on the most entertaining show with the unit. He has Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, and Tyler Herro on his team.

Chuck’s main focus for his team was to get international players and he has done a great job drafting them. He has Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, and Trae Young.

The three teams are looking great and if they can channel some real game energy on the floor, it’s going to be a memorable weekend. In terms of experience, Shaq’s team is miles ahead of the competition. But only experience can’t win games. That’s where Smith’s team gets extra points because he has some exciting, young, and talented players.

Chuck’s unit can be the biggest surprise because he has multiple MVP contenders and players with a strong presence. However, we can’t discard the Rising Stars champions as they’ll be the most hungry to prove their worth against the biggest names in the sport.