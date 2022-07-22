Shaquille O’Neal roasted Justin Bieber for causing $20,000 damages to his house while bringing up Miami Strip club strippers

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once used the comedy central stage to roast Justin Bieber and did an excellent job of the same

NBA players are no less than celebrities in their own right. They earn the big bucks, have a humungous fan following, and usually keep a good relationship with other stars from the city.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest stars to play in the NBA, literally and figuratively. He made a name for himself in Orlando, before reaching ultimate success in Los Angeles with the Lakers. Along with being a dominant force on the court, Shaq was also a popular personality off the court.

Known for his larger-than-life actions, the 7 ft big man was very popular with actors and other celebrities, especially during his time in LA and Miami. This led O’Neal to get an invite to Comedy Central’s The Roast. Shaq was brilliant on the same, and he didn’t spare any punches.

Shaquille O’Neal shows no mercy to Justin Bieber

When the 4x Champion goes on a roll, no one is safe. Justin Bieber experienced that firsthand on Comedy Central. First, Shaq asks JB about egging his house. Continuing on the same, O’Neal shares how the damages caused were around $20,000, something which would have been much higher if Bieber didn’t ‘throw like a girl.’

Moving on, he asked Justin why he was dropping 75 grand in Miami Strip Clubs. According to the big man, the DJ played one of JB’s songs, and the dancers complained their p****es were drying up.

He then took a dig further and pointed out how Bieber was the 5th most hated person in the world, even lower than Kim Jong-Un.

Safe to say, the big man dealt some big blows, but it’s not like he didn’t take them as well. Shaquille O’Neal was roasted by the other co-hosts, and the big man took it graciously.