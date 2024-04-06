mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Shares BKFC Fighter’s Reel, Highlighting Important Reminder for All

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O’Neal Shares BKFC Fighters’ Reel, Highlighting Important Reminder for All

Shaquille O’Neal
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

NBA Icon, Shaquille O’Neal recently appreciated the mindset of BKFC featherweight fighter, Howard ‘HD’ Davis. The 52-year-old NBA legend took to his IG story to applaud a quote Davis recently used in one of his reels. Although ‘Shaq’ was initially moved by the motivational quote, there was another factor that made the former athlete connect to the reel.

‘HD’ Davis achieved a second-round victory in his last fight against Sean Wilson on 15 March this year. While Davis had to work hard to achieve his goal, the background score of his recently uploaded reel revealed the mantra he had been following all along. The fighter even intended to pass the same message to all of his viewers, as the voice in his reel said,

“You don’t realize how big you are. You gotta remind people who you are.”

Like Davis, Shaq is someone who has gone through a lot of struggle to gain his legendary status in the NBA. Hence, the former basketball player was able to relate to the reek and his Instagram story showcased his appreciation for the same.

Apart from appreciating Davis’s mindset, the 7’1″ NBA star encouraged his followers to follow the same mantra by sharing it as his IG story. The BKFC fighter’s reel advised individuals not to lose self-belief, even in the direst of situations. Shaq has also experienced such rough patches in his career, which is why he could relate to Davis’ upload.

Shaquille O’Neal climbed out of his self-guilt on his own after losses

A report from ‘The New York Post’ states that O’Neal was pretty serious regarding his matches back in his NBA days. He used to take a lot of responsibility for the losses that his team picked up in their games. The report also revealed that there were times when he refused to celebrate a victory, just because of a previous loss

O’Neal may have doubted himself and his skills after those losses, just like the initial words in Davis’ reel. However, he placed his trust in himself and worked hard to become one of the very best. Hence, with Davis’ reel encouraging others to try until they accomplish their goals, Shaq wants his followers to follow the same advice to success.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these