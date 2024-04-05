“Is Shaquille O’Neal A Bigger Jacka*s On Tuesday Night?”: Charles Barkley Poses Quite The ‘Difficult’ Question To Candace Parker

On Thursday, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and WNBA superstar Candace Parker joined broadcast journalist Gayle King on CNN News to discuss the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. After discussing several topics in-depth, including fans harassing LSU Tigers superstar Angel Reese, Barkley turned the conversation lighthearted and used his favorite target, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, to do it. He asked Parker,

“You are part of my broadcasting family. Is Shaquille O’Neal a bigger jacka*s on Tuesday night as he is on Thursday night?”

Barkley’s hilarious question caused Parker and Gayle to chuckle before the WNBA superstar gave an in-depth reply. She said,

“Listen. Shaq is Shaq. 24×7. So he’s probably no more or no less [of a jacka*s]. But I gotta say, it is a treat to work with you all. In all seriousness, I grew up idolizing you. Sometimes I have to pinch myself that I’m sitting at the desk with you. So, I’m gonna give you this moment to say, because I joke a lot, but working with you all is unbelievable and the kid in me cannot believe that I’m broadcasting with the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ and big Superman. I have a great time with you all.”

TNT runs two crews for their pregame, halftime, and post-game shows during their NBA broadcast. The first features O’Neal, Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, and the second also includes the former Los Angeles Lakers legend alongside Adam Lefkoe, Jamal Crawford, and Candace Parker. Additionally, a guest analyst replaces the WNBA superstar when her schedule doesn’t permit her to appear on the show.

While the second crew can be entertaining, the first is must-watch television due to O’Neal and Barkley’s unmatched chemistry. The duo often roasts each other with hilarious jibes and sometimes even teams up to make jokes. O’Neal and Barkley have become synonymous with each other due to their working relationship on TNT. And really, they are arguably the biggest reason behind ‘Inside the NBA’ being a fan favorite amongst the NBA community today.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s special bond

During their playing days, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were ferocious rivals. They even got into a fistfight during a game, which prompted players, coaches, and other personnel to rush onto the court to separate the duo.

However, since they started working together in 2011, they’ve built a strong bond, which O’Neal spoke about in detail during the 2023 NBA Finals. During a pregame conversation, the Hall of Famer described his co-host as “the older brother I never had.” He also revealed how their mothers ended the animosity between the two after their infamous fistfight,

“I used to hate Charles. We were getting ready to get into a fight, and before I could get to the locker room and put my clothes on to go down to the locker room and see him, I get a call from his mother… who said ‘don’t you hit my boy’ and I was like ‘who is this?’ She said, ‘This is Charles’ mom.’ So his mom and my mom have been best friends… We fight, we argue. I have little brothers, I have teammates, Grant [Hill] has seen me choke one of my teammates out. It’s part of love.”

As the CNN interview with Candace Parker showcased, Barkley and O’Neal are seemingly always hunting for opportunities to roast each other. However, seeing the latter speak candidly about their relationship was delightful.