Tom Brady Invokes Kobe Bryant’s ‘7000 Shots A Day’ Mentality When Dealing With His Kids’ Competitiveness

There have been no fiercer competitors than Kobe Bryant in the NBA. Tales of his rigorous training and workout regimens are legendary, both within the league and across the wider sporting world. Tom Brady, one of the few who could possibly match Kobe’s fire to win, recently revealed that he uses a “WWKD” or “What Would Kobe Do” method when cultivating his children’s competitive spirit as well.

Brady, speaking on former tight end and current commentator Greg Olsen‘s podcast, revealed that the hardest part of cultivating a competitive spirit in his children was balancing not pushing them too hard while still helping them understand the importance of hard work.

As far as Brady was concerned, there was no better example to look up to than Bryant. Millions around the world who wanted to succeed in sports looked up to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. So why not his kids?

“We always look at like the top of the top, just like Kobe Bryant. What would Kobe Bryant do? You know, Kobe Bryant would go shoot 7000 jumpers. Most kids would shoot 7 jumpers. Kobe shot 7000,” he said.

“I think a lot of it is like, it’s really got to be in them, and I would love to cultivate whatever they want, ‘cos I think that’s gonna tell you how they’re gonna deal with life,” TB12 continued.

Brady, as the ultimate competitor in the NFL, knows that winning takes sacrifice. He wouldn’t have won seven rings if he hadn’t. However, he also knows that he cannot expect his three children, the oldest of whom is 17, to sacrifice what he did during his career. Hence, his new mantra.

“Over a course of time, maybe we can nudge the children in the right direction,” he explained. “Like, okay, something doesn’t go your way, or the way you want, you will have to be active in determining post-game, post-moment, and try to improve it the next time you’re in that situation.”

Of course, Kobe’s mentality was one that kids can’t, or perhaps shouldn’t, replicate. He was on record multiple times, on various podcasts and talk shows, claiming that he was always looking for ways to undermine his opponents and get in their heads. “It’s a competition,” he used to say. “And it’s my mission to destroy you.”

Brady, being the beloved father that he is, doesn’t want his children to grow up with that mindset, but realizes that should they need it later, then he will have laid the foundation for their growth as athletes.