Shaquille O’Neal Supports Rick Fox After Spencer Dinwiddie’s Uncalled For Belittling of 3x NBA Champion

Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets crossed all the limits of disrespecting the OGs of the game recently, during a back-and-forth with his former teammate Kyle Kuzma. The former Mavericks guard dared to bring in a teammate of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s into a debate that had nothing to do with him.

The 6ft 5’ point guard surely has a big mouth on him. Much bigger than the game he brings on the court most nights. He disrespected Rick Fox who played a big role in the Los Angeles Lakers winning 3 championships at the turn of the century.

Shaquille O’Neal reposts Rick Fox’s post of him being the enforcer of the Lakers team

Fox did not come down at Dinwiddie’s level but slapped him with some facts through his posts on social which must have brought some light to Spencer’s self-centered life.

The man butchered Dinwiddie by revealing Phil Jackson had him as one of the team’s three captains alongside Shaq and Kobe.

Shaq supported his former teammate’s claim by sharing his IG post.

How good was Rick Fox compared to Spencer Dinwiddie?

The Enforcer as called himself, Rick was the key defensive presence for the team who averaged around 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in the latter two of the 3 championships he won with the Lakers.

That too at a much better efficiency than Dinwiddie’s 14ppg in Mavericks’ conference Finals loss last year. If he was half as good as he thinks he is in his head, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson would have appreciated it better and be a conference champions at least.

And who knows they all would be in Dallas to run it back. It’s noteworthy that Fox in his 13-year career played for just two franchises – 6 with the Celtics and 7 with the Lakers, two of the greatest franchises of all time. Meanwhile, Dinwiddie, in just his 9th year in the league, has played for 7 teams (including G-league).

It’s not going to change for the Nets guard anytime in the future unless he starts giving role players as much respect as a starter, and keeps his horrible opinions to himself.