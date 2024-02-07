Shaquille O’Neal Trying $3,899 Apple Vision Pro Gets Recorded by Daughter Taahirah: “I Am Inside the Matrix”

Shaquille O’Neal often brings his children to sets of TNT. Recently, Taahirah O’Neal tagged along with her father for a trip to his workplace. While visiting the studios, Shaq’s eldest daughter shared a hilarious video on Instagram of her father trying on the Apple Vision Pro.

Taahirah O’Neal shared numerous clips and photos from her trip, showing fans how the inside of the TNT headquarters looks. In one of her Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old also fangirled over Candace Parker.

Among the numerous photos and videos, Taahirah added a hilarious clip of her father trying on the Apple Vision Pro. Putting on the device worth $3,899, the Big Aristotle seemed to be enjoying himself. While seeming to be in awe, the TNT analyst jokingly stated that he was inside the Matrix.

“I am inside the Matrix. You cannot see me,” Shaq said.

After taking the tech world by storm, Apple’s latest equipment has entered the basketball world. A few days ago, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Apple CEO Tim Cook discussed the possibility of an integration with the help of the new Apple Vision Pro. According to reports, using the VR headset fans will be able to watch up to five games at once and check out real-time stats, enhancing the entire viewing experience.

Merely a few days after its launch, fans have already begun to use the device. Not just at their homes, but the NBA also witnessed a spectator put on the headset while sitting courtside for the Celtics-Grizzlies game at the TD Garden.

Shaquille O’Neal is aware of the ongoings in the tech world

Shaquille O’Neal likes to keep himself updated with the newest technological advancements. Because the Los Angeles Lakers legend has invested in tech giants such as Apple, Google, Lyft Inc., and Ring, his interest in the tech world is not surprising.

Back in October of 2022, Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the unveiling of robots. And Shaq couldn’t wait to get his hands on this Optimus robot. Even if it meant paying the $20,000 price for the same, O’Neal was ready to make the purchase.

The invention of drones intrigues O’Neal. Even though he’s had a few accidents while using the same, it doesn’t stop him from enjoying the drone. A few months ago, Shaq revealed his love for drones to Adam Lefkoe.

“My cousin Kenny bought me a $15,000 drone…I didn’t really knew how to fly em…but no matter where you are, you hit the ‘Home’ button and it comes back to you,” Shaq said.

Apart from his recreational use, Shaq also uses and invests in tech-based companies, such as Edsoma, that are beneficial to society. Being an investor in Apple, it’ll be interesting to see how he can influence the company to utilize the Apple Vision Pro in such a way that it helps society to its full limits.