Shaquille O’Neal uncovers how ridiculously underused his $11 million, 75,000 square foot, Orlando house really is

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the first names that comes to mind when one thinks of “big men”.

The 7-foot-tall giant is one of the most revered bigs of all time. With a combination of brute force and nimble footwork, Shaq was unlike anyone else to ever play the game of basketball.

Shaq was such a revelation that he was considered for inclusion in the Dream Team before his NBA debut. Destined for stardom, Shaq did every bit he was expected to do in the league.

Shattering backboards and taunting bodies that crumbled under his strength, Big Diesel made his presence felt in the league.

Also read: $600 million-worth Shaquille O’Neal once revealed the shocking reason behind why he always tried to rip the rim off when he dunked the ball

“Superman” also lives his life large. The court isn’t the only place where Shaq made a splash. Realtors in Orlando for sure have seen the Shaq Fu effect in full fledge.

How big is Shaq’s mansion in Orlando?

Shaq was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1992. Big Diesel became the big star in the league soon and earned himself the big bucks. In 1996, Shaq purchased himself a house in Orlando which was measured at 25,000 square feet.

While 25,000 in itself is huge for a layman, it wasn’t for Shaq. Expansion after expansion followed and Shaq got the property to reach sprawling proportions of about 75,000 square feet.

Superman’s house contains 15 odd washrooms, 4 full-sized basketball courts, and a 10-bedroom guest house among other luxurious amenities. Shaq however admits to using only two rooms. Two rooms, out of 75,000 square feet of luxury in Orlando.

The two rooms? His kitchen and his bedroom. His response to Ellen DeGeneres indicates that he does not even have a den or a man cave which he uses.

A man of mysteries, Shaq is definitely a weird nut to figure out. An industry of entertainment, Shaq definitely is a book of stories that keeps giving out anecdotes on the daily.

Also read: ‘Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million empire was inspired by Al Pacino’s Scarface’