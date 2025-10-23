Shaquille O’Neal Underplays Victor Wembanyama’s Skills by Bringing Up Kevin Durant

Last night marked the first night of Inside the NBA on ESPN, and it coincided with what basketball fans may look back on as the moment Victor Wembanyama began to take over the league. The French big man was phenomenal, racking up 40 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks without turning the ball over a single time. On top of that, he put together a highlight reel in a single game that most All-Stars couldn’t match if given an entire season.

Advertisement

Wemby was guarded by Anthony David, one of the best defenders in the NBA, for much of the game, but he went over, around and through the Brow with ease. He threw down a reverse alley-oop, made a tough and-1 fadeaway and was unstoppable in every sense of the word as his Spurs won by 33.

Chuck, Kenny and Ernie decided to use Wemby’s virtuoso performance as an opportunity to stick it to Shaquille O’Neal. They tallied up how many points Wemby would have if he went against the Big Diesel, as Shaq grew increasingly and hilariously more sullen and annoyed.

“You can’t guard Wemby out that 3-point line!” Barkley said, to which Shaq responded, “I’m not known for defense, but you know what I am known for eating? French fries and French toast.”

A theoretical Shaq vs. Wemby matchup is almost too tantalizing to consider. On one side you have raw power, and on the other you have length combined with balletic agility. It’s the basketball equivalent of if prime Mike Tyson ever fought prime Muhammad Ali.

Wemby’s achievements on the night were undeniable, but Shaq sure tried to deny them anyway. Wemby swatted a Dereck Lively II shot in the paint, then brought the ball up the floor and put the former Duke big man on skates as he drained a stepback 3 and drew a foul. And yet, Shaq was still not impressed.

“Oh you never seen a 7-footer do that? KEVIN DURANT, SHUT THE HELL UP!” In fairness to Shaq, Wemby did look eerily like KD on this play, but that’s what was so impressive about it. Durant is unstoppable at 7-foot, so what is anybody supposed to do about someone who’s at least 7’5″?

Ernie Johnson also brought up Shaq favorite Bol Bol as a big man with perimeter skills, to which Shaq replied, “Oh that’s right, Bol Bol, tell ’em Ernie. Cut it out,” he said to Chuck and Kenny. “Kevin Durant does that all the time.”

There’s nothing the Inside the NBA guys like better than to give each other a hard time, but it’s all in good fun. True to form, they circled back and gave Shaq a compliment once they finished gushing over Wemby highlights by showing a graphic of every player in NBA history who has ever scored 40 and grabbed 15 rebounds without turning it over once.

Wemby just accomplished it for the first time, but he’ll need to do it twice more to catch Shaq, who’s tied with Anthony Davis with the most ever at three. Moses Malone is the only other one to do it, and he did it twice.

It’s been a hell of a start to the season for the NBA, and for its new media deal. The NBA on NBC drew rave reviews for its opening night coverage, and it got a Game of the Year contender when OKC beat Houston in double overtime. Inside the NBA debuted on ESPN with a performance for the ages by the league’s next big thing, and the show felt just like it always has.