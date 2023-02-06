WATCH: Adorable Video of Shaquille O’Neal Granting Young Fan’s Wish Goes Viral

Shaquille O’neal meets Make a Wish recipients Ryan Howard and Harrison Tolley during F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 001

In 1992, the NBA was introduced to one of the most dominant and loveable players in league history. The Orlando Magic selected Shaquille O’Neal as the first overall pick.

A 7’0″ monster, Shaq is widely considered one of the greatest big men of all time. Playing 19 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game, en route to winning four championships.

However, Diesel is also remembered for his infectious personality. Something that has led him to gain an army of fans. Fans that he does not neglect whenever he is approached in public.

Also Read: $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal’s Pregnancy Test Has the Greatest Gimmick of All Time

Video of Shaquille O’Neal taking a picture with adorable fan goes viral

Shaquille O’Neal always makes time for his fans. Despite his very busy schedule that includes Inside the NBA, business meetings, family, and much more, he always has time.

This can be seen in a video that has recently gone viral. In it, a young fan can be seen approaching a busy Shaq and then hugging him. This prompted a security guard to try and usher the kid away, but Diesel, being the man he is called him back and took a picture with him.

It truly is an adorable and heartwarming video. One that showcases just how caring Shaq is.

The Big Aristotle really is a great role model. He is always setting a great example both for other players and for the world at large.

Shaq always gives back to the community and never hesitates to help those in need

Apart from being a great basketball player, Shaq is also a great human being. He is constantly giving back to the community and often looks to provide help wherever he can. One of his more recent good deeds saw him reopen a Krispy Kreme store in Atlanta, Georgia. a store that has historical significance to the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Just one of the many things Shaq has done with his fame and fortune. There can be no denying that he has a heart of gold.

Also Read: Bill Russell was Cackling at Shaquille O’Neal’s Mockery of Free-Throws in the All-Star Game