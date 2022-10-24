Shaquille O’Neal Was Once Told to Help the Less Fortunate By His Father, Phillip Harrison, After a Trip to White Castle

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal enter the stadium during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Most children learn valuable lessons from their parents. Shaquille O’Neal learned most of his from his stepfather Phillip Harrison.

Growing up as a young man Shaquille O’Neal had many role models. When it comes to the NBA, guys like Julius Erving and even Magic Johnson were people who he looked up to. Watching Dr. J take to NBA hardwood in person for the first time was actually what led to O’Neal telling his father that he wanted to be a professional basketball player.

However, the two men only taught him about what kind of basketball player he wanted to be. In terms of life lessons, there was only one person in Shaq’s life, his stepfather, Phillip Harrison.

Shaq and his stepfather were so close that he never even considered Harrison to be his stepfather, always calling him his father throughout his life. Diesel learned a lot of things from Phillip Harrison. This included responsibility, chivalry, and even kindness.

Shaquille O’Neal learned a valuable lesson about kindness from his stepfather

Throughout his life, Shaq has had numerous life-changing experiences. Most of them have changed his life for the better and have been brought on through his interactions with his stepfather, Phillip Harrison.

In an interview talking about his relationship with his stepfather. The four-time NBA Champion revealed how he learned a valuable lesson of kindness from him.

Diesel recalled how he and his stepfather once went for a meal to White Castle. On their way back, Shaq was told to stop the car and he witnessed his stepdad help a hungry homeless man.

Harrison gave the man some of the leftovers they had from their trip to White Castle. Leaving O’Neal with a lesson he would never forget.

Shaquille O’Neal put his parents on a $750,000 salary after he found success

In 1992, O’Neal entered the NBA, and throughout his 19-year career, he accumulated a lot of wealth. Enough to put his parents on a $750,000 salary.

A truly grateful gesture on Shaq’s part. It is amazing just how thoughtful and caring a human being the big man is, his stepfather would be proud.

