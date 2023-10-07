“Shaquille O’Neal, You Own Tigers, Lions, and Bears!”: Rudy Gobert’s Bee Sting During 2022 Playoffs Led to Kenny Smith ‘Exposing’ Shaq’s Pets

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Rudy Gobert shocked the world when he got stung by a bee before a crucial game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Stifle Tower suited up for the elimination game against the Mavs with a swollen eye after he was stung by one of his own pet bees. In many ways, it was a comical situation and ended up as a hot topic of discussion about a year ago on Inside the NBA. Shaquille O’Neal was particularly bewildered, lambasting Gobert for having bees as pets. That was until he got a taste of his own medicine when Kenny Smith exposed Shaq and his own “exotic” pet collection.

In recent years, Shaq has made it well-known that he isn’t a big fan of the French center. On this occasion, Gobert almost missed Game 6 of a crucial playoff game against the Dallas Mavericks due to his backyard misadventure. Down 2-3 in the first-round matchup, his presence as a rim protector was pivotal to force a Game 7 for the Jazz. Unfortunately, his accident with the bees impacted the outcome of the series as the Jazz fell to Luka Doncic and Co. after a close two-point loss. This was the perfect opportunity for O’Neal to take a shot at the center, before Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith called him out.

Kenny Smith exposed Shaquille O’Neal and his exotic pet collection following Rudy Gobert’s bee-related accident

In 2022, Rudy Gobert made headlines after it was revealed that he got stung by his own bees. This, as expected, generated a lot of interest during the Inside the NBA broadcast.

With Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley leading the charge, Gobert was clowned from the get-go for his bizarre accident. Shaq in particular took shots at the Frenchman, questioning what kind of person has bees as pets. However, this is when Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith’s defense of the Stifle Tower came to the forefront.

Bewildered by Shaq’s statement about pet bees, the Jet pointed out the hypocrisy. He claimed that the Big Aristotle had no right to call out Gobert when he himself had a menagerie at his home. All the four-time NBA Champion could do was smile, as Smith exposed him for having tigers, lions, and even bears as pets. Smith blurted out during the TNT broadcast:

“Timeout, but you’re a guy who owns tigers, lions, and bears! He’s coming right out of the vein of big men that you are! He’s got all these crazy exotic animals!… I’d rather be stung by a bee than ate by a tiger.”

Safe to say, Shaq was tight-lipped after that. No matter how hard he tried to defend himself, the fact of the matter is he’s got way more dangerous animals lying around his house, especially when compared to Rudy Gobert’s bees.

Following the 2022 Playoffs loss, Gobert was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves

As mentioned earlier, Rudy Gobert’s bee sting was followed by the Utah Jazz losing to the Dallas Mavericks. It was a massive loss that ultimately put an end to Gobert’s time in Utah. The following off-season, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leaving the Jazz after nine seasons, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year is now the rim protector for the Timberwolves. The T-Wolves gave up quite a bit for Gobert, including several first-round picks.

Unfortunately, his defensive talents went missing in this year’s playoffs, as they were knocked out in the first round by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. Hopefully, the Wolves will have a better showing this time around.