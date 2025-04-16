Shaquille O’Neal’s Dance Moves in the TNT Studio Have Daughter Taahirah Apologizing to Their Jamaican Family

Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, performs during his Shaq’s Bass All-Stars show at Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 29, 2024. © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shaquille O’Neal might’ve been the most dominant force on the hardwood, but off the court, he’s a walking party. The man lives for music, laughter, and moments that might make people forget for a while that he used to terrorize NBA stars not too long ago.

Shaq likes to stay updated with recent social media trends. He often posts Instagram Reels, most of which he records at his place of work, the TNT studio. Recently, he posted another reel where he danced to Jamaican beats.

Shaq recorded the video with Jermaine A. Harris, and the two danced their hearts out. He took “Dance till your shoes fall off” quite literally this time, as toward the end of the clip, his footwear couldn’t handle the groove. The big fella also gave himself a new nickname in the post’s caption: “Shabba Stanks.”

While Shaq was having fun without a care in the world, his daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, caught some second-hand embarrassment. Although she admired her father’s moves, Taahirah was clearly embarrassed by what she’d seen. She left a comment on the post saying, “I’d like to publicly apologize to our family in Jamaica.”

Victoria McBryde, a content strategist and producer with TNT, replied to Taahirah’s comment, taking responsibility for Shaq’s post. She wrote, “Please don’t tell them this is my fault.” Taahirah had a good laugh over her comment as well and playfully replied, “POLICE APPREHEND THIS WOMAN.”

Shaq isn’t restricted by any location to have fun. However, TNT studio seems to be his favorite place to make hilarious Instagram reels. Earlier this month, he posted a reel of himself dancing to the ‘Boots on the Ground’ song by 803Fresh.

The big fella with his handheld fan was an absolute treat to watch as he showcased some of his best dance moves.

Two days later, he posted another reel, this time with a guitar in his hand, which looked more like a ukulele in his mighty presence. Shaq played tunes of the rock band Three Days Grace and wrote, “Yes I can do it all,” in the caption.

The rock band responded to Shaq’s post, thanking him and calling his performance “EPIC.”

Very few athletes manage to stay relevant in pop culture post-retirement. Shaq is a rare case. He has not only managed to keep himself relevant but has added a lot to his popularity in the second chapter of his career. From boasting 35+ million followers on Instagram alone to having an enviable job with TNT, Shaq truly has it all.