“That B**ch”: Damian Lillard Agrees With A’ja Wilson’s Take On Kahleah Copper

USA Basketball’s women’s team beat France yesterday to win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024. A’ja Wilson led the team in scoring and dropped 21 points with 13 rebounds while shooting 6 of 14 from the field to seal the win for her team.

Wilson then created another highlight-worthy moment with her take on Kahleah Copper.

Copper came off the bench for the gold medal game but managed to make an impact. In a 67-66 win, the 29-year-old scored 12 points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. When Wilson described her with two words, Damian Lillard reposted the clip on his Instagram story in agreement.

After the game, Wilson was in a courtside conversation with NBC where she was asked to say one word for Kahleah Copper’s performance since she was brilliant on the court. Without taking much time, Wilson said, “That b**ch” with a smile.

She also gazed into the cameras to show how proud she was of the 29-year-old.

A description like that is hard to come by, so, when Dame got his eyes on the clip, he posted the same on his IG story with the caption, “On me @klc215 lol” showing that he agrees with what Wilson had to say.

The boastful compliment coming from one of the best players in the world is exactly the kind of praise Copper looks for. After winning the gold medal, she posted, “MF Olympic gold medalist. Address me as such.” The 2021 WNBA Champion credits her preparation and work ethic for the success that she has seen in her career so far.

MF Olympic gold medalist. Address me as such. — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) August 11, 2024

While talking to the reporters, she said, “I think the story of my career is just me staying ready, the preparation meeting, the opportunity and then just taking off from there. I think I just, I’m that player whenever my name is called, I’m going to go out there and give it all I had.”

Copper was in excellent company for the Paris Olympics, playing alongside the best players in the world. Additionally, Team USA’s dominance on the global stage isn’t a new phenomenon. This was the eighth straight gold medal win for the women’s team, which speaks of the reputation that they have.