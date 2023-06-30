Shaquille O’Neal’s Frustration with Steve Nash’s 2 MVPs Surfaced in a ‘Therapy’ Session with Ernie Johnson: “Good-Looking David Beckham”

Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Nash are two of the best NBA players of their generation. However, one department where Steve Nash edges Shaq is in the number of MVP awards won. While Shaq has just won one regular season MVP, Nash has a unique record of winning two consecutive MVP awards in 2005 and 2006. Many in the NBA community consider this greatly unfair, given other credible contenders, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaq himself, were left out of the race.

In a 2018 episode of the Open Court Show, Shaq expressed his frustration, Shaq expressed his frustration about this in a mock therapy session with Ernie Johnson. The Open Court is a basketball talk show featuring a panel of notable basketball entities such as Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, and others.

In his prime, Shaq was indeed a formidable player against his opponents. Besides his 2000 regular season MVP, the Big Aristotle won three consecutive Finals MVP awards from 2000 to 2002. Although Shaq edges Steve Nash greatly in achievements, he can still not fathom the former Phoenix Suns star winning the 2005 and 06 regular season MVP awards over him.

Shaquille O’Neal is still salty about Steve Nash winning two MVP awards over him

Even after a decade of losing the MVP race to Steve Nash, Shaquille O’Neal still seems pretty salty about that occurrence. For Shaq, Nash winning the MVP twice over legible candidates like himself, Kobe, and LeBron James does not seem justified. To relieve his chest of that frustration, Ernie Johnson insisted Shaq take a ‘mock therapy’ with him listening. Lying on the sofa, Shaq hilariously expressed his true feelings to Johnson, snarkily calling Nash a ‘good-looking David Beckham.’

“It was this little good looking David Beckham . This guy, running around like a bat, just passing the ball, doing this, doing that. He scored every now and then. But no, he would always beat me out in the MVP voting. If I’m averaging 28-15, without the free-throws…”

Shaq’s comments and vivid description of Steve Nash had Isiah Thomas, Reggie Miller, and Ernie Johnson wracking with laughter. When Johnson asked if Nash deserved the MVP award twice, Shaq replied:

“Maybe once but not twice. Twice, two times in a row? He got two, I got one, Kobe got one, something all the dead pitcher. Whatever camera you use, throw it away.”

Interestingly, Ernie Johnson had himself betrayed Shaq for the 2004-05 MVP run. Alongside Brian Windhorst, Johnson had voted Steve Nash for MVP, defining his points average and assists per game for that season. Fans still debate about Steve Nash receiving the award, as Shaq seemed quite a strong contender.

After joining Miami Heat, Shaq averaged 22.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Besides this, he had converted the Heat team from a fourth-seed to a first-seed team in the East right before playoffs. Although Shaq could not win the MVP title, he did win another championship with the Heat the next season in 2006.

Shaquille O’Neal once asked Steve Nash to show him the stolen MVP awards

Shaquille O’Neal will never forget getting snubbed over Steve Nash for the MVP award. He is not afraid to portray his feelings to Nash, even in a sarcastic manner. When Nash appeared in the TNT show as the new Brooklyn Nets coach, Shaq demanded Nash show his ‘stolen’ MVP awards.

“If you’re at your house can you show me one of those MVP trophies that you stole from me?”

Although this was a very light-hearted remark, the 2004-05 MVP award question is still debated. Many fans considered Amar’e Stoudemire a better contender from the Phoenix Suns than Nash. Nevertheless, Shaq was a favorite to win the award that season, which he considers unjustly stolen from him.