“Don’t miss a dunk”: Shaquille O’Neal’s “Ingenious” Advice to Mac McClung Saved the Dunk Contest

The second day of the All-Star weekend is officially over. After last year’s horrible show, this year saw a far more entertaining contest. In fact, a few exceptions apart, this year’s Dunk Contest saw most participants make impressive slams. But no one did it better than the G-Leaguer Mac McClung.

The former High-school dunk sensation has undoubtedly become an overnight sensation with his moves in one of the biggest sporting stages in the country. Prior to the game, Shaquille O’Neal, who was deeply disappointed with the last year’s contest, gave McClung advice. Perhaps O’Neal’s advice led to Mac saving the dunk contest.

Shaquille O’Neal asked Mac McClung to avoid missing the dunk

Shaq, equipped with his handheld camera, was reacting to the dunk contest live. He was even interacting with the dunkers involved. But he singled out one participant over the other.

Before the event started, he walked up to McClung and had a conversation with him about the contest’s dos and don’ts. He told Mac how no one knows who is but this is his opportunity to make them remember his name. O’Neal further emphasized the need to make dunks without missing and asked the G-Leaguer to steal the show.

“Don’t miss a dunk” – Shaq to Mac McClung 😂 pic.twitter.com/aVsE7WUlBC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung was positively receptive to Shaq’s advice and took the opportunity seriously. He not only won the contest but had some of the best dunks this stage had ever seen.

After today, Mac is certainly on Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine’s level. His dunks tonight will be remembered for years and hopefully, he will return next year to dominate the existing NBA stars again.

