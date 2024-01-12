Shaquille O’Neal’s Inner Hip Hop Artist Hypes Up Stephen A. Smith’s Angry Rant Against Jason Whitlock With Nas’ Ether Background Score

Stephen A. Smith made the headlines recently with an angry rant against Jason Whitlock on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Following that, a remix version of the instance surfaced online with Nas’ Ether background score adding a layer of excitement and hilarity to it. Shaquille O’Neal then took it a step further as he hyped up the remixed version on his Instagram story.

Smith at first responded to his feud with fellow analyst Jason Whitlock, revealing his thoughts openly. “Spewing that bulls**t to people,” he declared before mentioning, “Did you tell them how you stood outside ‘First Take’ begging me to talk to you? Did you tell them once the same article in Deadspin came out weeks later you wrote a lengthy apology to me?”.

After mocking the sports analyst for begging for a job on First Take, Smith then mocked the writing skills of the former college football player. He raised questions surrounding the capability of Whitlock, stating, “Why it took you nearly two years to get an article out? Because you ran that s**t so bad you were running it into the ground”.

As soon as the beef between them reached a new high, a clip containing the remix version of the rant surfaced on Instagram. With the caption, “Not gon lie this does sound better,” it put the rant under a different lens with the hip hop music.

It caught the eyes of Shaq as he shared it from his Instagram story, displaying his support for the reproduced version.

Smith’s words on Whitlock were nothing short of brutal, something that the analyst likely won’t recover from for a long time. As for Shaquille O’Neal, it’s evident that he is only here for a good time. it’s hard to blame him for it, especially considering the quality of the remix.

How did Jason Whitlock respond to Stephen A. Smith?

The sports columnist called out Smith following the latter’s rant from his show. “You’re too afraid to address the fact that the guy spent an hour cussing and name-calling and never addressing any of the obvious questions about the truth of his “memoir,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), indicating the lack of substance in the 56-year-old’s words.

Then, Whitlock admitted to writing to Stephen A. more than a decade back as he promised to search for the proof. “At the request of John Skipper and John Kosner, I made a sincere effort to make peace with SAS in 2013 or 14. I don’t think he lied about the email. I’ll dig it up,” he mentioned.

As things stand, no party is willing to back down and settle this matter. With the rising intensity of their beef over time, it could well take another direction soon enough. It remains unclear what may happen next as the speculations rise over time.