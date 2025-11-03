Shawn Marion Believes Cooper Flagg’s Potential as a Facilitator Will Shine Through Inevitable Bumps

Cooper Flagg’s start to life in the NBA hasn’t been as flawless as many expected. His numbers, while respectable, aren’t exactly turning heads. Still, there are clear signs of growth in his game. With the Dallas Mavericks experimenting with him at the point guard spot, he’s gradually evolving into a dependable presence in that role.

13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game don’t scream “superstar” but Flagg is just 18 years old. He’s showing flashes of his brilliance, which makes it clear why he was the #1 pick in the 2025 Draft, and one thing in particular that stands out is his playmaking ability. Ex-Dallas star Shawn Marion recently pointing that out.

Despite only averaging 3 assists, Flagg ahs had a game-high of 6 and three games with 4. Marion always noticed Flagg’s flashes of passing in college, too. But with the Mavs, he’s seen the young forward take a more deliberate role with it.

“He’s been put in a position to be more of a facilitator. He did it naturally at certain times in the game when he played in college. But he’s had to be the main person at times here. And he’s doing very well with it,” Marion told Mavs beat writer, Mike Curtis.

In college with the Duke Blue Devils, Flagg averaged 4.2 assists over 37 contests. So, there’s definitely room for some growth with his current NBA average. Not to mention, with better talent around him on the Mavs, theoretically, he could average anywhere from 5-6 assists per game.

Marion then wanted to praise Flagg for how explosive he looks with the ball in his hands when attacking the defense.

“He’s actually a lot more explosive than I think people give him credit for,” Marion stated. “He’s learning quickly. You could see it. He’s trying to pick up everything on the fly.”

At the same time, though, the former NBA champion says there’s going to be growing pains with Flagg. Yet, growth through failure will mold him into a better player. “Listen, there’s gonna be some bad days. There’s gonna be growing pains. But, you know what? You’ve got to fail in order to grow, gain, and get better.”

Asked Shawn Marion what stood out most about Cooper Flagg’s game: “His passing. He’s been put in a position to be more of a facilitator…It’s gonna be some bad days. There’s gonna be growing pains. But you know what? You gotta fail in order to grow and gain — and get better.” pic.twitter.com/HqgjSJqBYY — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 2, 2025

It’s all good stuff to keep in mind with Flagg moving forward. Given that he’s one of the most hyped up prospects in recent memory, many were expecting big things from him. Now, some may think that he’s not living up to the legend. But Marion has noticed good signs that have kept him confident in his talent.

Any fan who’s watched Flagg play can tell he’s the real deal, too. He’s shown flashes of being an elite two-way forward who can jump out of the gym. We have to remember, he’s still very young. In time, he should turn into an amazing player. But like Marion said, there are going to be growing pains, and not everything will click right away.