“She Must’ve Been In Carlos Alcaraz’s Playbook”: Jimmy Butler, Enamored By Coco Gauff’s US Open Victory, Praises Her Skillset

Jimmy Butler is a huge tennis enthusiast. Even amidst being in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat Forward was actively following the French Open. Over the last few months, we have seen Butler root for some of his friends from the ATP (The Association of Tennis Professionals) and WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) – Carlos Alcaraz, Alexader Zverev, and Coco Gauff. Despite shooting for an endorsement in Los Angeles, Butler didn’t miss out on Gauff’s latest US Open battle. In his recent Instagram Story, Jimmy G Buckets was left in awe, seeing the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler has been watching some of the Grand Slams at the oddest hours of the night. But, with the final Grand Slam of the calendar year taking place in New York, Jimmy has been attending quite a few games. After the epic 281-minute battle between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner concluded, Butler admitted to being too attached to the sport. However, he did promise to be back at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to witness Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal.

Coco Gauff’s “drop shot” leaves Jimmy Butler in awe

Despite a halt caused by some climate change activists, Coco Gauff’s semifinal contest against Karolina Muchova was very entertaining. In what was one of her best performances of her home tournament, the American teenager won in straight sets.

Advertisement

Butler was extremely impressed by a point that Gauff won during the 6-4, 7-5 victory. As seen in the tweet below, the 6ft 7” megastar even displayed his love for Carlos Alcaraz while praising the World No. 6 for her drop shot.

“What a drop. She must’ve been in Carlos’ playbook,” Butler exclaimed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1700007243151036645?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Coco is now set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the 2023 US Open. The bout against the eventual World No. 1 promises to be an action-packed thriller.

Butler’s friend has been dominating the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the best young talents the tennis world has ever seen. At age 20, the Spanish youngster is being regarded as one of the best players of his generation. After upsetting Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon finals, Carlos has been ruthless on the American hardcourts.

Advertisement

Butler, who has been a huge Alcaraz fan for quite some time now, witnessed his good friend dominate his competition over the past two weeks. En route to yet another semifinal trip, the World No. 2 dropped merely one set.

Playing against Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz will enter Friday’s contest as the favorite. Several pundits are expecting the phenom to defend his US Open title.