“She Stole Your Pose Jayson Tatum”: Bam Adebayo Hilariously Trolls The Celtics Star For Coach Campaign

While preparing to face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum recently encountered an unexpected challenge from a familiar foe in the East. After his clicks for the brand, ‘Coach’ went viral, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo hilariously used them to pull his leg, paving the way for a rather juicy interaction.

A post on X (formerly Twitter), capturing a child posing with a tilted head while putting her hand behind her neck, caught the eyes of Adebayo. The Miami Heat star immediately quoted this picture to mock Tatum openly. Teasing the Boston Celtics talisman, the 26-year-old wrote, “She stole your pose, Jayson Tatum”.

This served as a reference to what Tatum went viral for in late March. While announcing his collaboration with Coach on Instagram, the 5x All-Star posed similarly, receiving mixed reactions from his followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0)

During that time, Adebayo was among the first ones to troll Tatum, hilariously calling him “Sassy King” in the comments. And now, even after nine weeks after the fact, the latter’s endorsement style continues to amuse the Heat star. And as has been the case in the past as well, Bam just couldn’t help but laugh at the Celtics star’s expense.

This wasn’t the first time Bam Adebayo pulled the leg of Jayson Tatum

Back in October 2021, they first engaged in an online back-and-forth. When Tatum initially posted his thoughts on changing his hairstyle on X, Adebayo trolled JT, stating, “Stop It”. This paved the way for a hilarious interaction, with both stars going right at each other.

Tatum at first responded to the 3x All-Star, stating, “I’m taller than you”. The latter soon replied, “Stop,” while posting an image of them standing face to face as proof. Refusing to back down, JT pointed out how Adebayo had lifted his feet off the ground, making himself look taller in the picture.

Shortly after this, the Heat star ended this hilarious argument, simply stating, “LMAOOOOOO”, indicating that he did not believe a single word Tatum had uttered during their back-and-forth.

LMAOOOOOO — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) October 8, 2021

Simply put, the two stars seem to enjoy ribbing each other, despite how their two teams see each other. So, Tatum likely won’t mind Bam’s most recent joke at his expense. However, he is also unlikely to give it too much attention, considering that Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks is just around the corner.