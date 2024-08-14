Shoe Customizer Who Collaborated with LeBron James on 24 Karat Shoes, Sued for $60 Million by Nike

Dominic Ciambrone aka Shoe Surgeon is popular for customizing some of the most attractive sneakers in history. In 2018, Nike hired him to revamp the Nike LeBron 15 after LeBron James passed the 30,000 points mark in January. The Shoe Surgeon enmeshed the shoes with 24-karat gold and diamonds, which made them worth $100,000. They exuded a royal look that fit King James’ stature brilliantly.

But just six years after the iconic Nike LeBron 15 design, Nike is suing Ciambrone for trademark infringement.

The brand has accused him of crafting new designs out of the original Nike footwear and then selling the newly produced “counterfeit” shoes online. As per Nike’s lawyers, they could have ignored the situation if Ciambrone had created a limited edition design, instead of completely revamping the original footwear and selling it on his own.

The brand’s lawyers argued that they sent multiple cease-and-desist orders to the shoe customizer but he didn’t fully adhere to their demands. Hence, they are now demanding compensation worth $60 million. Here is the official statement by Nike.

“We are left with no choice but to seek a legal solution to address how the Shoe Surgeon is constructing counterfeit ‘Nike’ footwear from scratch and selling it as officially branded product.”

On July 22, Ciambrone responded to these allegations on his Instagram. He expressed his disbelief over Nike choosing the legal route rather than having a one-on-one interaction with him. But he was optimistic that the situation would be resolved through mutual understanding. Here is what Ciambrone said about the impending lawsuit.

“We are confused Nike has chosen litigation over a discussion, but we are confident with proper dialogue and collaboration we can resolve this with the new management team and turn it into a win for the culture.”

Therefore, the renowned sneaker modifier is in a legal soup now. Reports indicate that he had been working on a contract with the brand since 2022 but the deal couldn’t materialize because of the differences between the two parties. While they may no longer pursue a collaboration anymore, there’s no denying that Ciambrone helped them produce a masterpiece.

The inspiration behind Gold-dipped Nike LeBron 15

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ciambrone delved into the thought process while crafting the Gold-dipped Nike LeBron 15. The Shoe Surgeon said that he loves innovation. He isn’t afraid of experimentation and loves the feeling of completing what he envisioned.

Ciamrbone argued that shoe customization is as popular as modifying a car in this day and age. It has become an important part of the pop culture.

“I like experimenting with new materials and colorways and pushing the boundaries to come up with new designs. It’s all about how it looks, how it feels, how it smells and soon how the experience can create a taste that reminds you of the product. Sneakers are becoming what cars were for our parents. They are now a staple fashion piece.”

The Shoe Surgeon is spot-on in this regard. The term sneakerhead has become popular and there is a long line of shoe enthusiasts willing to spend tens of thousands of dollars to acquire rare pieces. Ciambrone’s works have also found a niche among these shoe collectors.