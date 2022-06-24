“Shot 32% from 3 last season!? He’ll fit right in with LeBron James and Westbrick”: Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers’ 19-year-old 35th pick Max Christie after Draymond Green’s praise

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie as the 35th second-round pick they received from the Orlando Magic, obviously failing to impress Skip Bayless.

With how their 2021-22 season ended the Los Angeles Lakers will be trying to make as many moves as they can this off-season even with just the little they have to offer.

Having their squad assembled around the Big-3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, they do not have many, or maybe we can say any lucrative assets to trade.

They also had no draft pick for the upcoming season. But they got a 2nd rounder 35th pick in exchange for some cash and a future 2nd-round pick to the Orlando Magic.

On Thursday night, they used it to select Max Christie, a sophomore from Michigan State who was a 5-star recruit and made it Big Ten All-Freshman Team this past season.

Draymond Green has high hopes for Max Christie and the Lakers, Skip Bayless thought has totally different views

Draymond Green was all hyped up seeing another Michigan State player coming into the league at the same draft spot as him and wished the man well through his Twitter handle as soon as the announcement aired.

Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 24, 2022

But there is a certain off the court rival of the 2022 NBA champ that had entirely different views about the matter. Skip Bayless from Fox Sports gave his views of Max in a typical fashion.

Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State’s Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He’ll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

TNT’s analyst Green will surely be obliged to answer this take of the veteran analyst as the season progresses.

And for that, the 19-year-old shooting guard must perform outrageously well in the training and the Summer League, of course, if he’s not used in a trade package before that.

