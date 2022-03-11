“Stop booing Ben Simmons and start booing Daryl Morey for trading Seth Curry”: NBA Twitter lauds Stephen Curry’s younger brother for having the perfect revenge game against his former team Sixers

Seth Curry gets his revenge on his former team, Sixers, putting up a show amid the noise surrounding Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and James Harden.

Unfortunately, Seth Curry’s sensational performance couldn’t get its due during the Sixers-Nets game. The contest had other parties in focus, especially Ben Simmons. Not many know, but Seth was devasted with the Sixers trading him to Brooklyn.

The 31-year old had a great run with the Philly franchise, playing two seasons with them. Seth played his role of a catch and shoot player to perfection. In his two years with the Sixers, Curry Jr. averaged 13.6 PPG on 47.6% shooting from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line.

Seth would see an increase in his minutes during the Simmons saga in Philly. Thus he felt cheated as the Sixers shipped him along with Simmons to Brooklyn. However, the Nets guard didn’t make a hue and cry about the situation but wouldn’t forgive the Sixers.

Seth made his former team Sixers pay as he visited the Wells Fargo Center for the first time after being traded.

Seth Curry puts the Sixers on notice.

In all the noise surrounding Simmons, coupled with Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid going at each other, Seth’s performance seems to have not got its due. The former Duke player had a highly efficient 24-points performance, which included 5-steals.

Curry Jr. had worn a t-shirt that said, “Better Days” as he arrived in Philly. Reportedly, the former Sixers guard wasn’t happy about being traded. However, Seth channelized his energy, putting up one of the greatest performances of his career.

The Nets guard shot 71.4% from the field and was 50.0% from the 3-point line. Seth let Daryl Morey and co know what they missed out on.

NBA Twitter reacts to Seth Curry’s iconic performance.

Seth Curry revenge game: 24 PTS

5 STL

10-14 FG

4-8 3P pic.twitter.com/wKzXBP6jWg — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 11, 2022

Seth Curry hits the three in front of the Sixers bench. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1HVqRAXPAI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 11, 2022

KD and Curry, just like old times 😏 KD ➤ 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 7 Ast

Seth ➤ 24 Pts, 5 Stl, 4-8 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/NtZ2dS2JCu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2022

Ayo Doc Rivers is Seth Curry’s father in law 😭 he isn’t here for it pic.twitter.com/IogfdyySZz — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 11, 2022

Lost in all of this is that this is kind of a revenge game for Seth Curry lol — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 11, 2022

No way Seth Curry is outplaying James Harden in the biggest game of the season 😭😭😭 Say it ain’t so 😭😭😭 — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 11, 2022

Stop booing Ben Simmons and start booing this man for trading Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/dwMPCbkhPT — Adam Hoy (@AdamClayHoy) March 11, 2022

Former MVP Harden came up short during the game, shooting 3-for-17, earning him a lot of criticism.