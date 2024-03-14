Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James During Kings Matchup, Claims Lakers Have ‘No Real Competitive Fire’

As we’ve seen him do before as well, Skip Bayless was live commentating on X (formerly “Twitter”) during the Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings clash. With the Kings holding onto to a comfortable lead and looking like the favorites to clinch a win, Bayless has made full use of the opportunity to mock LeBron James and criticize Darvin Ham’s boys for a subpar performance.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless didn’t show any mercy to the Los Angeles Lakers for their 130-120 loss against the Sacramento Kings on 6th March and has been reiterating himself tonight as well.

The UNDISPUTED analyst had a field day after LeBron James recorded 0 points in the first quarter. Keeping aside the snarky comments that the 72-year-old made, he does make a good point. With Austin Reaves being the one to carry the offensive load of the team, the LA side has found themselves in a soup, trailing at halftime.

Advertisement

Bayless also called out the Purple & Gold for not being as motivated as De’Aaron Fox and co. to grab a victory.

Advertisement

Following a few more tweets, mocking the King for being unproductive, Bayless highlighted the Lakers’ awful record against the Kings in the past few years. Apart from their only win on 7th January 2023, the Lakers have lost each of their remaining seven games since 12th January 2022.

With the Kings expected to win tonight’s contest as well, they will not only clinch the regular season series 4-0 but will have also improved their record to 8-1 against LeBron James and co. in the past 9 meetings, as per StatMuse.

Considering that there is a good chance that Mike Brown’s team meets them in the postseason, the Lakers’ abysmal performance against the Kings is absolutely concerning. Without a doubt, if the two Californian teams face in the playoff, it’ll be the Sacramento side who will be favored to clinch the series win.