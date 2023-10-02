3 Years Before Michael Jordan’s Son Confessed Embarrassment Owing to $61,000,000 Private Jet, Sister Jasmine Jordan Revealed Remaining Unaware Until Google Search

The Jordan family has been in the news a lot. Jasmine Jordan, Jordan’s only daughter, sat down with 9Mag TV for an interview, three years back. Jasmine had finally decided to do an interview, as she believed that it just felt like the right time for her to introduce herself to the world. Growing up a Jordan isn’t easy, just ask Marcus Jordan. Marcus, who didn’t know how to properly check into a flight, faced an embarrassing moment when his teammates made fun of him. The 16-year Marcus at the time had never flown anything but private, so his ignorance was truly innocent.

Jasmine and Marcus have been vocal about how different their life, as a member of the Jordan family, was. When the two decided to face the real world, they were taken aback as they didn’t know a lot of rude realities of the world. Their sheltered upbringing did eventually backfire in some sense as the three Jordan kids are vocal about their struggles leaning into their own lives, away from their father and his influence.

Jasmine was unaware of her fathers ‘influence’ till she was 10

Talking about influence, there is probably no other athlete who influenced sports marketing and branding more than Michael Jordan. Even while being the most famous athlete on the planet, your kids may never get the memo. Jasmine, during her interview with 9Mag TV, told the host,

“It wasn’t until I was 10-11. I had to just google him. What am I going to find if I type Michael Jordan? I had no idea. Other than I go to games, I go to the Arena, those things felt normal to me. I thought every kid does this. I thought every kid is exposed to this portion of life. Once I started understanding and releasing and having conversations with my mom and my dad, I finally started to understand. But that was only after Google and a lot of research”.

Marcus had a slightly different experience when it came to the rude reality of being Michael Jordan’s son. Marcus, who also dreamed of playing basketball in the NBA, played for Whitney Young High School in Chicago. While catching a plane to play outside the state, Marcus was teased by his teammates for not knowing how to check into an airport.

Marcus explained the incident on his podcast Separation Anxiety. He said, “As a kid or someone who is an athlete, as someone who didn’t known anything else. I didn’t take my first commercial flight until I was 16 years old. Until then I was flying private everywhere, it’s all I knew. I will never forget, my teammates when I was 16 years old in Chicago, they were all making fun of me. I will never forget, being 16, going to the airport, and all the kids making fun of me, because I didn’t know what the procedure was.”

The time Michael chose money over his daughter

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen share all kinds of stuff about their lives on the “Separation Anxiety” Podcast. During an episode “Spilling family secrets”, Marcus told a hilarious story about MJ, which perfectly describes his attitude.

During a vacation, Michael was on a jet ski with Jasmine. The boat happened to capsize, which put both occupants in the water. Though Jasime was safe as she had her life vest on, Michael was without one. But when the ski capsized, Jordan went for the ward of cash he had with him at the time of the incident, and not his daughter.

Marcus even recalls Jordan saying, “She got on her life vest! But I gotta go grab this cash! “. The hilarious incident perfectly describes Jordan’s cold and calculated approach to all things in his life.