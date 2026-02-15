Skip Bayless Explains to Draymond Green How Kevin Durant Saved Stephen Curry’s Legacy

Skip Bayless has built a reputation on saying outlandish things. The famed analyst put his name on the map for being outspoken for his take on professional sports. It doesn’t even seem to matter if he thinks they are true. Skip knows how to drive headlines. He once made a bold claim involving Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, and decided to dissect it during a public debate against Draymond Green on All-Star weekend.

“Kevin Durant saved Steph’s legacy twice,” Bayless once tweeted out. This was the basis of the broadcaster’s conversation with Draymond, who was giving Skip a chance to explain his reasoning.

And explain he did. The 74-year-old is referring to KD helping Curry, Green, and the rest of the Warriors win two more rings in 2017 and 2018. Bayless suggested that if Durant was not on those teams, they would have come up short against the Cavaliers.

“I just believe that with just Steph, I don’t think you would have gotten past LeBron those two times that you did. And Kevin shocked me, and I didn’t have any problem joining forces with you guys,” stated Skip, who later claimed that KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder because he knew he wasn’t going to win alongside Russell Westbrook.

“I know for a fact that Kevin finally decided that he would never win a championship with Russ as his primary decision maker every time up the floor.” This just kind of seems in poor taste. Russ and Durant may not have gotten OKC a ring, but they helped build a culture of basketball. But that’s beside the point. What happened happened.

“Kevin just blew me away in those finals because he was not afraid. Those two Game 3s in LeBron’s house, I have never seen anything like that,” added Bayless, as if his word was gospel. Fortunately, Dray had a question prepared to throw back into Skip’s face, albeit respectfully.

“So then what does 2022 do for Steph’s legacy?” he asked, which drew applause from the live audience. Bayless took a moment and admitted that it got The Chef’s legacy “back on track,” but he probably never considered it since he was only ready to defend his silly point to begin with.

At the end of the day, Skip is gonna Skip, stir the pot. He’ll make bold claims and insist he’s got the receipts. Sure, some of his hot takes feel a little off, and yeah, he can be hilariously stubborn, but that’s part of the fun.

Whether you agree or roll your eyes, he keeps the conversation alive, and in a way, that’s exactly why people keep tuning in. Love him or groan at him, Skip’s takes aren’t going anywhere, and honestly, that’s probably exactly how he likes it.