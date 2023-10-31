Referencing 29 Point Loss, Jayson Tatum Warns Against Dismissing Teams Like The Wizards: “Don’t Leave It Up To Chance”

Oct 30, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics made several changes to their roster following a loss in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. 2022 DPOY Marcus Smart was traded away to make Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown step up as leaders. In exchange, the Massachusetts side acquired the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Clearly, Jayson Tatum and co. are on a mission to lift the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy, and the team is not going to take any of their opponents lightly. Not even the not-so-great franchises like the Washington Wizards.

Advertisement

Clinching a home win against the Miami Heat, the Celtics traveled to Washington to play the Wizards at the Capital One Arena. Once Joe Mazzulla’s boys took the lead as the game tipped off, they never looked back. Ultimately, the Celtics clinched their third-straight win, defeating Jordan Poole and co. 126-107.

The NBA has made us habituated to seeing powerhouses play down to their opponent’s level. However, Tatum revealed that the Celtics would not be utilizing that strategy anymore. Still in shock from the 29-point loss that the Wizards handed them last season, the former Duke Blue Devil disclosed that his team is going to approach every matchup with the same mentality.

Advertisement

Talking to Taylor Snow about the harsh repercussions of being uncommitted while playing such lottery franchises, Tatum explained:

“This is the NBA. On any given night, guys can get hot. So don’t leave it up to chance. Come out and play the right way.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1719180431868793200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Still not recovered from the shocking loss that the Washington side handed them this past March, JT erupted for 33 points and 6 rebounds. His All-Star counterpart – Jaylen Brown – lodged a terrific 36-point outing. On March 28th, 2023, the Celtics suffered an embarrassing loss against the Washington Wizards. Despite the Celtics not missing out on any players due to injuries, they sustained a 130-101 loss.

Kristaps Porzingis, who is now a part of the Cs, recorded a 32-point, 13-rebound double-double. Playing the perfect supporting role, Avdija was productive as he put up 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are undefeated

Porzingis played against his former team tonight and wasn’t merciful. Finishing the night with an extremely efficient – +30 and 77.8% FG – performance, the European big man recorded 15 points and 6 rebounds. There’s no love lost between Porzingis and his old teammates. The members of the Wizards squad were seen dapping him up before and after the game. Kyle Kuzma even revealed being happy for his teammate, stating that the 7ft 2” center fits perfectly in the Celtics’ roster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1719182903039426752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So far, the Boston Celtics have been absolutely incredible to begin their 2023-2024 campaign. After defeating the two franchises that made it to the 2023 postseason – the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat – the Celtics continued their winning streak against the Wizards.

The Jayson Tatum-led Celtics will play two more games – the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets – before they fly to Minnesota to face their first opponent from the Western Conference.